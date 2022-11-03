These Tweets About Heidi Klum’s Worm Costume Will Make You LOL

By now, you’ve likely seen that Heidi Klum broke the internet once again with her Halloween costume this year. The model and television judge is known for her intricate celebrations for the spooky holiday and has never shied away from going all out with her outfits for the occasion and 2022 was no different. Although it may not have been as predictable as Jessica Rabbit, Fiona from Shrek, or even an apple, because our girl Heidi dressed as a worm this year. Go ahead and let that sink in.

Have you taken that all in yet? Heidi Klum, renowned supermodel and resident Halloween queen went under 10 hours of makeup to achieve the look. Despite the intricacies of her annual outfits, she never uses photoshop or a stand-in to complete the overall look; it’s all accomplished by a talented team of special effects artists.

She teased the costume on her Instagram leading up to her Oct. 30 party and was nearly unrecognizable when she finally made her debut, her partner Tom Kaulita trailing behind her on the carpet as a fisherman. In an interview, she explained her inspiration for the costume — which was conceptualized for two years leading up to this year’s event.

“I wanted to be something random. I wanted to think outside of the box,” she said in an interview with ET Canada.

Of course, when a celeb dresses as an ultra-realistic invertebrate it’s not shocking that the internet will have fun with it. Tweets and reactions to the unexpected costume started popping up as soon as Klum posted her outfit, so it seems we have one more meme cycle to get through before the year is through.

Read on for some of the best reactions to Heidi Klum’s Halloween 2022 worm costume.

One user compared the look on Heidi’s face when she laid down stoically on the ground as a worm to how they feel when receiving an email. TBH, it’s relatable as heck.

Another Twitter user, @sidkyab, said the costume reminded them of “the vertical shawarma broiler thing.” Anyone that’s enjoyed a post-club kebab has totally been there — and with over 19,000 likes, it seems there are a lot of people that fall into this category.

Others took the opportunity to point out the absurdity of it all, like @MediumSizeMeech who sarcastically captioned Klum’s carpet photo: “Personally, I think it’s a shame how Heidi Klum is ONCE AGAIN setting impossible body standards for women.” LOL.

It’s no surprise that many took to Twitter to crack jokes at the all too familiar “Would you still love me if I was a worm?” meme.

A clip of Klum dancing with Questlove has also made its mark on the internet, with one tweet captioning the video “My last two brain cells at the end of every week.”

And finally, some Twitter users were just happy to point out that even when Klum eventually took off the worm costume to reveal a sheer, sparkly bodysuit, she insisted on keeping the worm face on. I think this is what they meant when they said “get you a girl who can do both.”

IDK about you but I’m already counting down the days until Halloween 2023 to see what she dresses as next.