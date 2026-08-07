It’s been nearly two decades since Hilary Duff last hit the road on tour, but the singer is back onstage — and her beauty look has evolved right along with her. At her two nights of sold-out Madison Square Garden shows on Aug. 5 and 6, the "Come Clean" singer took to the stage with glowing skin, champagne-shimmered eyes and cheeks, and a glossy nude lip.

According to her makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, it wasn’t about creating an over-the-top concert look just for the sake of it. “For Madison Square Garden, I wanted Hilary to look like the most elevated version of herself,” she tells Bustle. “The inspiration was healthy, radiant skin that looked lit from within with soft bronze tones, subtly sculpted features, a pop of color on the cheeks, softly defined eyes, and a ‘your lips but better’ lip. Under those bright stage lights, I wanted the makeup to enhance her natural beauty while still feeling effortless up close.”

To achieve that, Deenihan says it all started with hydrating skin care. “Hydration is what gives makeup that expensive, seamless finish on the skin,” she says. To get Duff's complexion stage-ready, Deenihan prepped her skin with a lineup of Rodan + Fields products, including the Pure C Serum, Active Hydration Serum, Redefine Multi-Function Eye Cream, and Triple Defense Cream SPF 30. Then, she applied the Iconic London’s Underglow Blurring Primer “to really grip the base and keep everything where it’s intended to be,” she says.

Kelsey Deenihan

With her skin prepped and primed, Deenihan then focused on creating a base that looked polished without feeling heavy with the Iconic London Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint. Her pro tip? “Apply complexion products in thin layers and build only where you need coverage.” To help everything stay put through the two-hour performance, she dusted a setting powder through Duff's T-zone and left the rest of her complexion glowing. “Strategic powder placement and locking everything in with setting spray meant her makeup could withstand the heat, choreography, and all the emotion that comes with performing,” Deenihan says.

Kelsey Deenihan Kelsey Deenihan 1 / 2

From there, the attention shifted to the focal point of the look: the cheeks. “That’s my most asked question in my DMs,” Deenihan shares. “Everyone wants to know what the highlight on her cheeks is.” The secret, it turns out, isn’t one magical highlighter, but a three-product layering technique. Deenihan first swept on Iconic London’s Soft Touch Buildable Blurring Blusher in Teddy Bear, followed by the Illuminator in the shade Shine and the Lit & Luminous Baked Highlighter on top. She applied the same highlighter across her lids, too, for a champagne-colored glow that complemented everything from the feathery costumes to baggy vintage T-shirts Duff rocked onstage. “We knew the wardrobe had beautiful movement and sparkle, so the makeup was there to complement it rather than compete,” Deenihan adds.

Kelsey Deenihan

To finish the look, Deenihan kept Duff’s eyes soft but defined. Tightlining under the upper lash line made her lashes appear fuller, while black mascara added fluttery length. She then sculpted the lips with liner before layering on a matte nude lip color and hydrating balm for a plush, glossy finish. “Hilary and I are always incredibly collaborative,” Deenihan says. “We’ve worked together for so many years that we have a really natural rhythm.”

Duff’s hair, meanwhile, was effortlessly cool thanks to the lived-in waves created by celebrity hairstylist Barb Thompson. For her high-shine, touchable texture, Thompson used Redken styling products and both the Dyson Airstrait and Airwrap Co-anda2x.

The final look nods to Duff’s signature frosted lids and crimped hair from the early 2000s without feeling like a throwback. It simply refines them. And for a comeback nearly 20 years in the making, a timeless take felt exactly right.