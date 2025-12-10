Last week, celebrity hair whisperer Jen Atkin was busy running around Miami for Art Basel, getting ready to host a dinner with Capital One Venture X Business. Nevertheless, she logged onto our Zoom looking like her typically chic and pulled-together self: full glam, long curtain bangs, and half-up hair pinned back with a silver pony cuff.

Atkin’s long been an IFYKYK expert in the celebrity hair world, especially following her collabs with King Kylie at her prime, as well as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Chrissy Teigen, just to name a few of her A-list clients. She also runs two successful brands: Her hair care line, Ouai, is a favorite of Hailey Bieber’s, who recently posted a video with her go-to stylist, and her other company, Mane, is known for its post-shower styling tools like thermal brushes.

On top of all that, Atkin is in full mentor mode, leading Highlight Artists, the agency she co-founded with makeup artist Mary Phillips and fellow celeb stylist Justine Marjan to represent the next generation of beauty talent. She’s also reflecting on the upcoming ten-year anniversary of her “baby,” Ouai.

“Back in 2016, I wanted to create the first digitally-connected hair care brand,” she tells Bustle. “That’s why I’m really happy to be here in Miami with Capital One to help support creators who are also budding businesspeople.”

Atkin also took a moment to dish on winter hair care (“If you are going to the gym or on vacation over the holidays, put some oil or a mask in your hair”); tease an exciting new launch (a mini Mane heated round brush designed to target “stubborn hairlines” and breakage, coming out next month); and weigh in on the ongoing side part versus middle part debate: “Everyone should try to do both — don’t be married to just one.” Pro-tip? “Play around with it, and see what happens.”

Below, Atkin’s forecast for winter holiday hair trends, from chrome accents to princess updos to side-parted bangs.

1 Princess Updos Instagram / @chelsealouise.hair “I love adding in pieces if you don't feel like you have a lot of hair. I work with Bellami, and they have amazing extensions. My little trick for the holidays is to throw a strip or two of tape-in extensions into a hairnet and build a bigger bun around your natural bun. You never see the hairnet in pictures because it’s wrapped so tightly, but you can make such cool shapes and leave some pieces down around your face.”

2 Logo Scrunchies Instagram / @heartblood “My splurge lately has been bougie scrunchies. I just got a Celine one when I was in Italy, and I was like, ‘This is so dumb that I’m spending this much money’ — but it has saved me. I’ve gone to events where I throw it on with my extension bun, and I’m instantly giving a look.”

3 Natural Curls Instagram / @adri.colacicco “I really love working with natural curls because you get the best of both worlds. Getting some sort of mousse-gel combo and letting your hair air dry is so amazing.”

4 Chrome Accessories Instagram / @clowatelier “Metal accessories are so fun. I’ve been wearing a lot of gold and metal in my hair during the holiday season.”