British makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench is an icon to all the beauty girls who love to experiment with bold colors and glittery pigment. After all, she is the mastermind behind the most avant-garde fashion week glam (remember the animal-like prosthetics at Collina Strada’s Fall/Winter ‘23 show?) and those viral phallic lip balms.

Now, Ffrench’s line has undergone a rebrand, complete with a host of new products. Meet the Isamaya Core Collection, available to shop on her website as well as at Sephora (major). With her launch, the MUA aims to bring modern basics to your beauty routine — think multi-functional contour sticks and blush-and-highlighter palettes, all with formulas that give you top-tier glam while keeping your skin happy and healthy.

Meet The Isamaya Core Collection

With 13 new drops, including the luxe refillable Lips Bullet Case that holds the brand’s Lips Metals and Lips Balm, Isamaya’s Core Collection includes the Color Correcting Serum, Sculpting Stick, Skin Enhancing Duo, Lips Metal, Mascara, Lips Balm, Lip Liner, 5 Point Lift, Lip Lacq, Hyaluro Lip, Face Glaze, and Microbial Gel.

But how does the updated product lineup compare to Ffrench’s original releases? Bustle’s beauty editors put some of the most hyped items to the test, and spoiler alert: A’s across the board. Read on for our honest thoughts on the Isamaya Core Collection.

Our Reviews

Rachel Lapidos wearing Isamaya’s Face Glaze, Mascara, and Metal Lip Balm in Acid Cherry. Jordan Murray wearing Isamaya’s Sculpting Stick in Maple and Lip Liner in Tonka. 1 / 2

The Sculpting Stick

“The perfect contour doesn't exist... says anyone who hasn't yet tried Isamaya's Sculpting Stick. This formula is the perfect amount of creamy and blendable, and the skinnier applicator makes it easy to swipe it down the bridge of the nose and below your cheeks with precision. I even use it as a cream eyeshadow — a few swipes on my top lid and along my bottom waterline, and it's like I've done an instant smoky eye.” Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

The Skin Enhancing Duo

“The only thing I love more than a cream blush is a cream blush that also comes with a cream highlighter — so I had high hopes for Isamaya's Skin Enhancing Duo, and it exceeded all of them. The shade Fig is the perfect pinky-lilac that gives my cheeks a soft flush of color (I also like to tap it onto my lips). The formula is the perfect amount of emollient, but doesn't veer into lightbulb-shiny territory — and it doesn't tug, even when my skin is dry. The highlighter side is a glassy balm that gives a wet effect when I tap it on my cheekbones, brow bone, cupid's bow, and lids. It really is a skin enhancer that can be used in multiple ways, and one of my favorite new finds.” – FX

The Lips Balm

“If you want a lip balm that doubles as a gorgeous lipstick, this product is for you. I tried the Thorns shade, a shimmery rosy pink, and it delivers a soft coating of color without being too pigmented. It's also really hydrating, thanks to the vitamin E in the formula. If you don't want to rock a glitter lip, it also comes in glossy red and pink — but the shimmery shades are the perfect way to dip your toe into the sparkly pout movement.” — Rachel Lapidos, Senior Lifestyle & Beauty Editor, Bustle

The Lips Metal

“For those who *are* ready to jump lips-first into the glittery lipstick trend, Isamaya has created the ultimate product for the job. Although technically sheer, Lips Metal goes on with a punch to give you a multidimensional pout that makes a statement. The product is so stunning, all while being super moisturizing and lightweight. I'll be keeping it in my rotation for special nights out.” — RL

The Lip Liner

“Obsessed isn’t even the word. The Isamaya Lip Liner in the shade Tonka is the perfect taupe-y brown that I always reach for. Its formula glides so smoothly and feels soft on the lips. No notes from me.” — JM

The Lip Lacq

“The Isamaya Lip Lacq will be your best friend during festival season. This moisturizing, plumping lip serum comes in six glittery shades that leave an ultra-shiny, ethereal fairy-like look to your pout. I love the shade Metal for its silver shimmer that gives total Space Age vibes. It’s great as a topper over a matte lipstick or on its own with a simple liner.” — JM

The Face Glaze

“I don't know that I'd use this as a primer, but I absolutely love it for achieving the trendy glass skin look. The applicator is perfection — since it's so thin, you have control over how much product you squeeze out, even if you just want a tiny drop. I applied it across my eyelids, cheekbones, and cupid's bow for some dewy sheen, and I love that it adds a little something without requiring me to whip out my eyeshadow palettes. My new fave look is having glazed eyelids.” — RL

The Mascara

“I'm a major fan of this mascara. The thinner the spoolie is, the more I tend to like a product in this category — and Isamaya's is super slim and long. This design coats each and every lash hair for that somewhat subtle yet noticeably lengthened look. It kind of gave my lashes a little curl, too. If you're into a more minimal but flirty mascara, this is *it*.” — RL