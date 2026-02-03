Jade has long been understood in Chinese culture to symbolize good fortune and serenity — but does a faux jade manicure count?

As Lunar New Year rolls around on Feb. 17, there’s no better time to test your luck. The textured nail design has been taking over social media, with Pinterest even including the shade in its official 2026 color palette after searches for “jade marble nails” jumped 450% over the past three years.

Nodding to the stone’s glassy surface, the high-shine finish makes manicures look both polished and earthy. And the best part? Trying the nail trend at home doesn’t require a manifestation coach. All you need are jade green and white polishes and a nail art brush or bobby pin. After painting the blue-green base, add some milky zigzag lines — the messier, the better. Work in layers, letting each one dry (or cure, if you’re using gel) to build depth. Or protect your peace and leave it to the pros.

Whether you pair it with a bangle nail design or keep it more low-key with a milky jelly finish, the intention remains the same: chic, thoughtful nail art for the year ahead. From manis that read like mini meditations to full 3D statement sets, keep scrolling for the jade nails that lucky girls can’t stop screenshotting.

1 Gua Sha Green Instagram / @nailsbykeewee For warmer skin undertones, opt for a jade polish that leans green, like this minty-fresh marbled set. The cooler hue helps balance excess warmth in the complexion — proof that a little color theory goes a long way.

2 Jade & Silver Instagram / @lazycat.nails With a cool-toned jelly texture and sterling silver accents, this combo is like the nail equivalent of rich auntie energy: just flashy enough to command respect.

3 Agate Accents Instagram / @highsociety.salon Icy meets earthy with a jade accent nail paired alongside a tortoiseshell pattern. Extra credit to the faux piercing on the pointer finger, which gives the set some edge.

4 Freshly Polished Instagram / @gellybyviv What makes jade nails so versatile is the ability to play with finish. Cat-eye effects bring extra dimension, mimicking the glassy glow of a freshly polished stone.

5 The Whole Stack Instagram / @reireishnailart Sliding a jade bangle on and off might hurt a little, but the nail version delivers a similar effect — minus the lotion and bruising. Use the shade as a motif in your next bangle manicure and let your fingers do the accessorizing.

6 Lucky Girl Aura Instagram / @nails.miastudio Good vibes all around with this white-and-green aura design that looks like it’s made for the girl who’s going to be OK — even after learning there are six more weeks of winter.

7 Snaky Stilettos Instagram / @pressed.byp A tiny jade pendant necklace takes the nail jewelry trend to the next level, paired with a snake charm that can easily be swapped for the Chinese zodiac sign of the year — in this case, a horse.

8 Airbrushed Marble Instagram / @trinails10 Give the marble streaks a softer gradient by airbrushing turquoise, olive green, and white in overlapping circles.

9 Kintsugi Core Instagram / @nailsbysap You could also opt for forest-green marbling and metallic veining that mirrors the art of mended stone.

10 Square Frenchies Instagram / @shynebychelle You can keep the trend on just the tips with a brown-and-white swirled French design, accented by 3D micro-crystals that strike a perfect balance between sass and serenity.

11 3D Flowers Instagram / @shynebychelle Lotus flowers represent rebirth in Buddhism as they rise above murky waters to find sunlight. Paired with jade — a symbol of contentment — this spiritual set feels especially fitting for anyone setting intentions through their manicure.

12 Pink & Green Color Combos Instagram / @dep.studio_ This pastel pairing puts a spring-ready spin on the jade mani trend. Add a few floral and koi fish details, and suddenly your nails look like a Monet watercolor painting.

13 Negative Space Instagram / @nailsxmina You don’t need long nails to pull off a marbled jade mani. Negative space lets jade and gold accents shine, proving the look can work just as beautifully on shorter tips.

14 String Theory Instagram / @muhriexnails Red string, often worn alongside jade pendants, is thought to protect against negative energy. In this Lunar New Year-ready set, the sharp color contrast gets balanced by micro-pearls that bring their own layer of cultural significance.

15 Manifestation Mani Instagram / @nails_by_3llie If jade speaks to you on a spiritual level, lean into celestial vibes with this talismanic cat-eye manicure, topped with textured chrome stars, crescents, and suns.

16 Soft Daisy Details Instagram / @iputmynailsfirst Magnetic polishes replace classic marbling for a glassier finish, while airbrushed daisies keep things soft enough for this manicure to double as a Valentine’s Day set.

17 Cuffed In Gold Instagram / @mj_nailbizz A common thread throughout this list? Jade and gold never miss. Together, they feel equal parts grounded and glamorous.

18 Mismatched Marble Instagram / @lunailsbyella For a more wearable take on the trend, muted green tones add subtlety to these alternating marble nails.

19 Sharp & Sleek Instagram / @tracynailssss Meanwhile, this bright green set with crisp, stiletto-shaped French tips is perfect for anyone looking to go bold.