Along with shaving my legs and removing nail polish, washing my hair is on my list of annoying but necessary beauty rituals. It’s tedious, it’s an arm workout, and it results in a ton of shedding — not to mention the styling it takes to avoid walking around with a frizzy bird’s nest on my head. That’s why I’m always seeing just how much time I can squeeze between wash days.

This is also why I need to keep a dry shampoo on hand. Once I reach day three or four, my hair starts to show signs that it could use a cleaning: It gets extra stringy, messy at the roots, and smelly (just being honest). Combine that with regular workouts, and it’s not the prettiest situation. But I also don’t like how I look with my hair up, so I really depend on a good dry shampoo to do the literal dirty work.

I’ve tried dozens, and while they may do the basic job of refreshing my strands, I tend to have at least one gripe with each. After trying the new JVN Essential Dry Shampoo, however, I can confidently say it’s become an MVP in my hair care routine. Read on for everything to know about the launch.

Fast Facts

Price: $28

$28 Best for : Extending days between shampooing; making dirty strands look great

: Extending days between shampooing; making dirty strands look great R ating : 5/5

: 5/5 What I like: It leaves zero residue and totally revives dirty hair

JVN’s The Essential Dry Shampoo

Jonathan Van Ness’ popular hair care line finally released a dry shampoo on June 10 — a product its loyal customer base has been requesting since the brand launched in 2021. Its key ingredient is micellar, and the formula is purported to absorb oil, eliminate odor, and add some volume, all without that heavy or powdery residue many dry shampoos leave behind.

Micellar, of course, is famous in the skin care realm because of micellar waters — a product category that effectively removes grime and buildup from your face via “micelles,” aka cleansing oil molecules, without requiring you to rinse. When incorporated into a hair care product, it works in that same way, but on your scalp.

The dry shampoo also contains Mediterranean algae, a marine-derived antioxidant that helps balance oil production on the scalp with long-term use. Then there’s cherry extract, another antioxidant that protects hair from external aggressors, as well as antioxidant-rich rosemary, which helps the overall health of your scalp and strands.

My Review

While I have complaints about so many dry shampoos I’ve tried, I’ll still use whatever I happen to have. When you need one, you need one ASAP. But sometimes they leave too much powdery residue, or a gritty texture that sits on my strands. Other times, the product doesn’t do enough to make my hair look decent enough to wear down.

My hair post-gym, pre-dry shampoo. After using the JVN Dry Shampoo. 1 / 2

The first time I tried the JVN Essential Dry Shampoo, I was completely blown away. I was in an Uber on my way to a formal dinner, and my day-five hair (I told you I can go a long time without washing) was looking horrific. I pulled the new hair care product out of my bag, spritzed it into my roots, waited a couple of seconds for it to absorb, then massaged it in with my fingertips. When I peered at the results in my selfie cam, I was shocked: My hair looked... amazing.

The limp, lifeless mess from moments earlier had transformed into tousled, textured waves. The formula gave me a juicy zhuzh, a volume boost, and it enhanced my natural texture — and it did this without leaving a trace of white powder at my roots. My hair also felt so soft and fresh — bouncy, even — like I had just styled it.

Also impressive? Its subtle fragrance, which features amber wood and musk accords blended with apple, violet leaf, and summery florals. It left my hair smelling clean and pretty — a far cry from the post-gym situation I started with.

The Verdict

The product’s tagline is “a vacay from wash day,” and it certainly delivers. I’ve been using it for a couple of weeks now, and I’m still wowed by how well it works. It truly revives and refreshes your hair via a lightweight formula that doesn’t leave any residue or buildup. On top of that, it extends your style and gives a noticeable lift.

As someone who puts my hair through the wringer, trust when I say this works miracles. If you need a new dry shampoo for your beauty cabinet, I highly recommend getting this one.