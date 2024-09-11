Just as soon as it came, New York Fashion Week is officially coming to a close as of Sept. 11. And while the most fashionable it girls are getting ready to head to London for another week of chic festivities, Kendall Jenner took it upon herself to shut down New York with an unexpected hair transformation.

Talk about an iconic move.

Kendall Jenner Is Officially A Blonde

In the early afternoon of Sept. 11, Jenner took to Instagram to hard-launch a new hair color and cut. With the simple caption “blonded,” the supermodel’s carousel showed her wearing her new ‘do in multiple ways — including an effortless claw clip updo and a thick black headband that gave big ’90s energy.

Keeping her roots naturally dark, Jenna Perry — the celeb-beloved colorist behind the look — created a soft and shiny honey-blonde shade on the star that feels fresh for the fall season. On her Instagram, Perry dubbed it “New York City blonde.”

Besides her fresh color, Jenner showed off a refreshed mid-length chop with long bangs that fall just below her chin, courtesy of stylist Jessica Gillin from Jenna Perry Hair Studio.

For the most part, Jenner tends to stick to her natural brunette roots, seldom straying throughout the years. However, this isn’t the first fashion week that has inspired a serious hair change for her.

She Loves A Fashion Week Switch-Up

While Jenner closed out this fall’s NYFW with a shocking new hair color, the model has done a similar grand reveal in the recent past.

In Feb. 2022, Jenner walked the Prada fall/winter runway during Milan Fashion Week — and all eyes were on her vibrant hair color.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

At the show, the model debuted a sunset-toned copper hair color — a look that no doubt inspired the total copper obsession that would follow (and was soon spotted on celebs like Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski, to name a couple of examples). And while she eventually went back to dark brown, Jenner revealed on The Kardashians that she missed her red hair.

In any case: Don’t be surprised if this champagne blonde hue becomes a breakout trend for the fall/winter season.