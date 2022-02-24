It’s always hard to tell whether a celeb is just having fun with some wigs or if they made the plunge to drastically color their hair a new shade. But the appearance of Kendall Jenner’s red hair on the Prada runway during Milan Fashion Week has many thinking that the star has permanently committed to the copper trend. On February 24, the supermodel posted a selfie while getting styled. There was no explanation; just a redheaded girl emoji.

Celebrity hairstylist Guido Palau also posted an IG photo of the 818 Tequila founder that shows a closer look at how he slicked her red strands back for the Prada Fall-Winter 2022/2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The light strawberry red hair is pulled back into a structured pouf for a look that’s equal parts futuristic and sleek. He tagged legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath (another key mastermind behind the beauty look at Prada), as well as hair colorists Jenna Perry and Matt Rez.

Jenner also posted her latest shoot for i-D magazine where she graces the cover with her new copper hair. Her red layered chop is super short and disheveled for the shoot, styled with a cowboy hat in one picture (leading one approving commenter to dub her “ginger Kenny”).

Jenner isn’t known for being as experiment as her sister and has pretty much stuck to her long, straight brunette layers for years. (Because if it ain’t broke and you’re happy with it, why fix it?) But there's no time like the present and if she finally decided it was time for a new look, more power to her. Whether this is a temporary look for the show or a permanent change, she still looks pretty fabulous.