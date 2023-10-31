I love an indulgent skin care routine every now and then — but on most days, I keep my regimen very quick and simple. The less fuss, the better.

Since sheet masks tend to require less work than wash-off masks, you might assume that I would immediately reach for them. However, that’s not the case.

While I’ve tried many sheet masks and thought they were pleasant enough, I had never come across one that I wanted to rave about until I discovered Kindia Beauty.

The moment I laid eyes on Kindia Beauty’s Aura Bounce Mask, I was immediately drawn to its aesthetic. It’s iridescent — and Beyonce’s “Alien Superstar” has been the soundtrack to my life ever since it was released, so I’m here for anything that makes me feel and look unique (IYKYK).

Looks aside, its Ayurvedic and Kenyan ingredients are what made me fall in love. The brand and its name are inspired by founder Dhanri Patel’s Indian-Kenyan heritage.

If you want to know more about what makes this mask different from others on the market, keep reading on for my full review.

Fast Facts:

Price: $9

$9 Best for: All skin types

All skin types My rating: 4/5

4/5 What we like: It instantly soothes irritated skin

It instantly soothes irritated skin What we don't like: I didn’t notice any skin-brightening benefits

My Sensitive Skin

After I got a chemical peel treatment at the end of summer, my already sensitive skin became even more sensitive.

After the peel, the overall texture of my skin has improved but the area around my nose is still a bit rough. Because of that, I’m always looking for products to improve the texture of my skin without irritating it further.

Kindia Beauty’s Aura Bounce Mask

Like I mentioned before, the iridescent appearance of the mask caught my interest first but the mix of Ayurvedic and Kenyan ingredients held my attention.

Ayurvedic ingredients like ginseng reduce inflammation, boost hydration, and protect the skin barrier. Gotu Kola has healing properties, and licorice root contains a powerful antioxidant called Glycyrrhizin, which soothes irritation and protects the skin from free radical damage. Baobab leaf extract, sourced from Baobab trees in the coastal region of Kenya, is known for skin-tightening and toning properties.

The mask comes in two parts: one for the top half of your face and one for the bottom half. I prefer sheet masks that come in two parts as they allow for a better, more snug fit.

What really sets this hydrogel mask apart from others is the fact that it is biodegradable. Once you’re done with the mask, it completely dissolves in hot water.

The Results

When I first applied the mask, I was already in love. It made me look like an extraterrestrial goddess. I couldn’t get over how comfortable it was to wear and how lovely it felt on my skin. The directions said to wear it for 20-30 minutes but I wore it for 45 minutes as it was that comfortable.

After I removed it, I was immediately pleased with how hydrated and smooth my skin looked. The rough patches around my nose didn’t look as angry and my pores looked smaller.

The mask was also a perfect fit in my current skin care routine. This mask paired with Innisfree’s Dewy Glow Jelly Cream is a match made in skincare heaven, especially if you’re after that glazed donut skin effect. Once I was done with the mask, I dissolved in hot water and was surprised with how easily it disappeared.

Final Verdict

This mask promised to heal and soothe irritated skin and it did just that. I didn’t see too much of the brightening effect but I think that’s a lot to ask for from a sheet mask.

As a beauty writer that tries out a lot of products, I’m always looking for ways to reduce my waste so I'm pleased to have a mask in my routine that is completely biodegradable.

If you’re looking for a mask that is not only kind to your skin but also kind to the planet, then this one could be for you.