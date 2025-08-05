When a makeup product claims to have skin-boosting benefits, I’m usually dubious. Granted, color cosmetics that double as skin care have become the industry standard at this point — and when I swipe on a foundation or blush with buzzy ingredients like niacinamide or hyaluronic acid, I’m glad my skin’s absorbing something good. But I’m not expecting any sort of noticeable change.

So when Kosas — a brand known for its skin-forward formulas — dropped a new mascara that doubles as a lash serum, I was intrigued... yet still skeptical. I’ve tried lash-nourishing mascaras before and they’ve never seemed to do anything besides their job as a makeup product.

I had hope for the Kosas Soulgazer mascara, though. I met founder Sheena Zadeh when the brand launched in 2015 with lipsticks, and was impressed with her background as both a chemist and artist. Since then, she’s put her expertise to good use, launching one thoughtfully formulated clean beauty product after another.

After testing Soulgazer for over a week, I can confidently say it’s earned a top spot in my makeup bag. Read on for everything to know about the brand’s latest launch.

Fast Facts

Price: $28

$28 Best for : Lengthened lashes minus any clumps

: Lengthened lashes minus any clumps R ating : 4.9/5

: 4.9/5 What I like: It’s also a lash serum and it’s safe for sensitive eyes

It’s also a lash serum and it’s safe for sensitive eyes What I don’t like: It’s not the *most* volumizing

The Kosas Soulgazer Mascara

The Soulgazer touts itself as a lash-care-product-meets-lengthening-mascara that offers long wear and a smudge-free formula. Its star ingredient? Peptides, which work to condition and strengthen the hair. According to the brand, the product should promote longer, fuller, stronger lashes after six to eight weeks of wear.

Besides its nourishing prowess, it also features a unique silicone brush with a curvilinear shape, designed to define and separate each lash for a more bright-eyed and bushy-tailed look.

Also key: It’s non-clumping and doesn’t flake.

My Review

I’ve long been on the hunt for a mascara that lengthens without clumping — and have long been disappointed. Only recently have I found a handful of products that do the trick.

Once I swiped on this new one from Kosas, I knew it’d join that very elite club. With one coat, the bristles swiftly and effectively covered and separated each and every lash, making them instantly appear a lot longer than they actually are. But it’s easy to fake being non-clumping with one swipe — the real test comes in round two.

I dipped the wand back into the tube then went back to my eyes for another round... and was delightfully surprised. Even with a second coating, the mascara didn’t make my lashes clump together. On top of that, my lashes looked full, curled, and long — beautifully defined, minus all the typical complaints I have about a meh product in this category.

The Verdict

I’ve been wearing the Kosas Soulgazer daily, and it continues to get an A+ from me. While I can’t speak to its full capabilities as a lash-lengthening serum yet, I will say that my lashes haven’t been falling out as much when I wash my makeup off — which says a lot.

Note that this isn’t the type of mascara that gives you a dramatic look; it’s more of a subtle enhancement that delivers a pretty, doe-eyed effect. If that’s your kind of vibe, I highly recommend snagging this one for your makeup bag.