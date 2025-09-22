Kourtney Kardashian Just Debuted Wispy Rockstar Girlfriend Bangs

As Kris Jenner once said to Khloe when she got a new hairdo on Keeping Up with the Kardashians: “You are banging.” Now, Kourtney is claiming the title.

On Friday, Sept. 19, the 46-year-old showed off a fresh set of textured bangs on her Instagram with the caption, “Witchy season,” alongside scissors and a black heart emoji. Paired with a faded graphic tee and barely-there makeup, the eldest Kardashian is fully leaning into the “rockstar girlfriend” aesthetic.

Kourtney’s Wispy Bangs

Kourtney is no stranger to a style switchup — or bangs, for that matter. She rocked blunt fringe as a ’90s kid, and again in 2013 with blonde highlights that gave French girl chic. But since marrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, her latest look feels right on brand: a shaggier, lived-in cut with soft, wispy bangs that graze just below her brows. Think Jane Birkin meets a box of jet-black dye.

After an Instagram Story that revealed piles of hair on the floor of her home, some fans even speculated that the reality star had cut the bangs herself. Turns out, it wasn’t a DIY chop after all — hairstylist Justine Marjan, a longtime Kardashian go-to, was behind the new look. Of course, nothing is impulsive — even a haircut — when it comes to Kris Jenner’s offspring.

This hairstyle is much different than what her sisters are wearing. Kim and Kylie are still leaning into their signature waist-grazing waves, while Khloé and Kendall have been loyal to sharp, glossy bobs. Kourtney’s bangs stand out as a true style departure, setting her apart from the family pack.

A Fall Refresh

Fall is a season of reinvention, and there’s no better way to do that than with new hair. Bangs in particular are an easy way to change your look without overhauling your full cut or color. And Karadashian’s style happens to be extra forgiving: It’s long enough to pin back with a bobby pin and wispy enough to pass as curtain bangs.

Whether Kourtney is consciously rebranding as part of her rockstar rollout or just in her fall feels, it’s safe to say that her new fringe is working. Kris said it best all those years ago: the look is, indeed, banging.