Kylie Jenner's "Butter Glam" Makes Yellow Winter's Coolest Makeup Shade

It might really be 2016 again because, lately, everyone has been recreating Kylie Jenner’s makeup. Last month, the babydoll trend took over TikTok courtesy of King Kylie, who rocked a bright pink blush under her eyes and up her cheeks — almost like a highlighter. This time around, “butter glam” is hot and center.

In an Instagram carousel cheekily captioned “butter glam than you,” Jenner’s go-to makeup artist Ariel Tejada showcased a look that matched the beauty mogul’s butter-yellow corset with eyeshadow in the same shade — concentrated on the inner corners and brow bone, then softened with a brown transitional tone. Her soft matte base, lightly feathered brows, warm peach blush, and nude lips completed the creamy, melted-together finish.

The essence of butter glam? Creamy textures, warm pastels, and a seamless glow that’s both soft and sculpted — the kind of look that had fans rushing to TikTok to recreate it for themselves.

Kylie Jenner’s Butter Glam

While beauty lovers wait for Tejada to drop the exact details behind the beat, they’ve wasted no time perfecting it on their own. The consensus is that it’s all about cream formulas and that melt-together glow — plus, a strong nose bridge contour.

Start with a primed face, then apply a soft layer of foundation and a light touch of concealer where needed. The base should look filtered but still skin-like. For brows, think feathery — not laminated to your forehead. Use a brow gel to lift, then add definition with a pencil while keeping the overall shape soft. Sweep a warm peach blush onto the apples of your cheeks and blend outward for a sun-kissed finish.

Now, for the real star: the eyes. Jenner’s shadow has the vibe of a mini cut crease that stops at the center of the lid but sharply defines the inner corner. Begin by blending a warm brown shadow around the bridge of the nose and above the crease to mimic her ultra-contoured look. Clean up the inner edges with a makeup wipe or Q-tip to carve out space for the lighter shade.

Here’s where you’ll pack a buttery yellow shadow onto the inner corners and brow bone, blending it softly into the brown and extending the color slightly down the nose — almost like Swan Queen makeup. Add a soft brown wing to enhance the cat-eye effect.

If your yellow is reading more banana than butter, brighten the base with a white primer first — or mix a creamy white with a true yellow to soften it. The secret is blending and keeping everything seamless. (Well, except the inner corner, which should stay sharp and bright.)

The King Kylie Makeup Revival

If anyone could make pastel shades a trend for winter, it’s Kylie. She’s a perennial It girl, but the recent resurgence of her makeup influence feels extra nostalgic — especially alongside the revival of other 2016-era staples like matte lips, cut creases, and brow bone highlighter.

But what’s interesting about the comeback is how polished it feels the second time around. Instead of the heavy-handed looks of the mid-2010s, today’s version gets a slightly more grown-up sensibility: matte lips with blurred edges, baking with intention (nothing cakey), and shimmery shadows that feel soft rather than saccharine. It’s the same maximalist energy but elevated.

So does this mean that full glam is truly back? Only time will tell, but for now, this butter glam is holding everyone over.