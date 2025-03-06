When it comes to spring color palettes, pastels will always take the cake. Nothing fits the sunny, cheery vibes of the season quite like the soft tones of a pale yellow or minty green. As of late, one shade seems to be at the forefront of spring beauty trends: lavender.

While it’s having a moment in the makeup world, the pretty purple hue serves as a feminine and playful nail polish choice that’s perfect this time of year. And whether you’re into a long, short, minimalist, or maximalist mani, the color is a beautiful base for all kinds of nail designs.

For those who prefer to keep it simple, opt for the sheer jelly of lavender latte polish or the subtly of French tips. If you love patterns, you can go with an intricate floral design (the shade is named after a flower, after all), or you reach for something sophisticated like gold-flecked marble. The options are endless.

Read on for 10 lavender nail ideas that'll get you pumped for spring.

1 Lavender Latte Nails @avrnailswatches If busy nail art isn’t your thing, try amping up a basic lavender polish by asking your nail artist for what content creator Anahi Victoria calls “lavender latte” nails. This mani has a more sheer, jelly-type finish that feels super light and airy for spring.

2 Low-Key French Tips @paznokietki_dla_kobietki For those who don’t gravitate towards almond or round shapes, take notes from this short square mani with French tip accent nails, all in varying shades of pastel purple.

3 Lavender On Lavender @finewinenails You’ll get tons of compliments and double-taps with this intricate lavender flower design.

4 Dainty Daisies @heluviee Florals will never be a bad idea this time of year. This set features cute daisy designs on the ring and middle fingers, which look extra sweet paired with lavender polish.

5 Coquette Bows @gaiathenail_bar This one is for the coquette girlies. Create an adorably femme mani by placing 3D bow appliques on both of your ring fingers.

6 Futuristic Vibes @kxo.beauty Take your lavender set into edgy territory by pairing the soft shade with high-shine chrome silver. Extra points if you add 3D textures.

7 Checkmate @qwjluna Manifest the perfect day in the park with this adorable check print that looks like a charming picnic blanket.

8 Mature Marble @finger_nells Marbled manicures are always eye-catching. This nail artist also added gold leaf flecks for that extra wow factor.

9 Celestial Motifs @lisa.b.ivystar.reborn Tap into your love of the stras by glazing your lavender nails with silver glitter and celestial shapes.