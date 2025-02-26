The days are getting longer, skin is feeling more hydrated, and there's color everywhere — especially on your cheekbones. Spring is on the horizon, and with it comes the promise of fresh, exciting makeup trends that are as bright and bold as the season itself.

As you leave behind the dull and muted tones of winter (hater energy is warranted after a particularly long cold season), 2025’s spring glam celebrates vibrancy and radiance. From luminous skin to pops of playful hues, these trends are designed to lift your mood and highlight your complexion in a way that feels natural yet refined. Think dewy textures that enhance your glow, eyeshadow shades inspired by nature’s blooms, and cheek colors that give off warmth.

Whether you’re revisiting past favorites or trying something completely new, this season is a chance to refresh your beauty routine and reflect the renewed energy of spring in your look. With that in mind, keep scrolling for intel on the biggest trends you’ll see everywhere in spring 2025, according to experts.

1 The Red Lip Is Back Getty/Maya Dehlin Spach/GA / Contributor I’m a red lip truther, but for a while, the consensus was that mauve, brown lip combos were all the rage. That’s no longer the case. At the SAG Awards, plenty of A-listers — including Selena Gomez — showed up wearing a bold red pout, making the revival more finite. Celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli says that the red of the season won’t only be the bright orange-red shade that comes to mind. "Creamy texture lip products are in, and bold lip colors — especially deep reds and berries — are having a real moment,” he tells Bustle.

2 Eyes With Attitude Getty Images/ROBYN BECK / Contributor Scibelli mentions that cut crease eyeshadow is back, but you’ll be seeing it with a colorful makeover. This trend, which involves defining the crease of the eyelid to create contrast, is showing up this spring with frosted finishes that give a cool, almost ethereal vibe that adds shine and dimension to the eyes. For inspo, just look at Cynthia Erivo’s icy metallic lids at the SAG Awards — perfection.

3 Radiant Balmy Skin @dualipa There’s been much discourse on bringing matte back, but experts say it’s not looking like a concrete shift any time soon. For spring 2025, dewy, natural-looking complexions still reign supreme. "A dominant trend continues to be balmy, radiant skin,” says Scibelli. “We're seeing more of these skin-like textures both on and off the runways.” The key to achieving this look? Emollient foundation sticks, which the MUA believes are making a major comeback. "I've been obsessed with Milani's Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Skin Tint Sticks — they contain hydrating ingredients like murumuru butter and vitamin E, which helps the product bind right into the skin for a satin finish,” he shares.

4 Candy-Colored Lashes Getty Images/ Victor VIRGILE / Contributor You’ll be seeing lots of colorful eyeshadow this spring — and Scibelli believes the rainbow hues will extend onto your lashes, too, based on fashion week shows like Diotima, LaQuan Smith, and Dries Van Noten. This time, he predicts it will be a bold departure from more subdued shades of the past. With more and more brands like YSL Beauty and Dior leaning into colorful mascara, more striking, vivid tones will be on the rise. “We're seeing a lot of great color palette inspo from celebs, and I think pastel blues and lavenders will be seen more this spring,” says Scibelli.