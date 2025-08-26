I fear I’ve given in to the fragrance boom.

Each morning, as I go through my skin care and makeup routine, I play around like a mad scientist with my perfume collection in an attempt to smell utterly delightful. Due to both the exponential rise of the fragrance category and my job as a beauty editor, my scent collection is rather vast (spilling out of various cabinets, TBH) — and I enjoy experimenting by layering all different combos onto my pulse points.

As any PerfumeTok devotee knows, though, the secret to smelling your absolute best starts with your body care. When you slather on a scented moisturizer or oil, the perfume you spritz on top is better able to cling to your skin — delivering a longer-lasting scent and juicy hydration.

That’s exactly why I was so excited to try Le Monde Gourmand’s new body care collection — and how the Perfumed Body Icing Créme in the Créme Vanille scent became a non-negotiable in my morning routine. Read on for what to know about the delectably-smelling newness.

Fast Facts

Price: $24

$24 Best for : Locking in hydration and boosting your scent game

: Locking in hydration and boosting your scent game R ating : 5/5

: 5/5 What I like: It’s nourishing, absorbs nicely, and has an enticing gourmand scent

Le Monde Gourmand’s Créme Vanille Body Icing

You may already be familiar with Le Monde Gourmand, a brand known for its collection of alluring perfumes — many of which have gone viral on TikTok (like, for example, Chai Épicé, aka the “d*ck me down” scent). By expanding into the body care realm, it’s bringing its signature fragrances to even more wearable formulas. Specifically: Perfumed Milky Body Washes, Perfumed Body Icing Crémes, Perfumed Sugar Scrubs, Body Oils, and Fresh Mists.

Le Monde Gourmand

The Perfumed Body Icing Crémes come in two of the brand’s best-selling scents: Lait de Coco, a milky-sweet coconut blend, and Créme Vanille, a warm, comforting vanilla. Both feature richly moisturizing formulas, with subtle ingredient differences to match each scent’s unique profile (coconut water in Lait de Coco, for instance).

In the Créme Vanille Body Icing Créme, there’s a hydrating blend of shea and cocoa butters, plus vanilla oil that works as the moisturizing base. Then, there’s the fragrance: top notes of apricot, pear blossom, and zesty bergamot; a heart of vanilla orchid, warm amber, and jasmine; and a dry-down aroma featuring brown sugar, whipped cream, and tonka bean.

My Review

Despite my laziness, I always try to apply some sort of body moisturizer to my limbs post-shower (I do a half-@ss job, but I still do it). I’m not too picky, as long as whatever cream/oil/essence I grab absorbs quickly and isn’t sticky.

I was excited to test Le Monde Gourmand’s Perfumed Body Icing Créme, though, since I’ve become such a fragrance fanatic with a soft spot for sweet scents. Immediately, I found that the thick swirl squeezed out looking exactly like frosting. (The brand tells me this was intentional — genius.)

The formula itself is satisfying — it’s luxe, rich, and thick, but almost instantly soaked into my skin without leaving behind any annoying tackiness. My skin felt silky-soft and quenched, both in touch and appearance.

Now for the scent: FWIW, I’m a big gourmand person, but I can’t handle anything that’s dramatically sweet. Créme Vanille — despite containing multiple gourmand notes — nails its olfactory balance with a blend that keeps things warm and sophisticated rather than cloying. Plus, the floral aromas within the formula bring it to more elevated territory. It smells nostalgic, intimate, and comforting. Even better? It layers beautifully with my perfume wardrobe, turning familiar scents into something new.

The Verdict

As far as body moisturizers go, this one gets a 10/10 — it’s intensely nourishing without feeling heavy on the skin. If you’re big into the fragrance world, though, it’s even more of a must-buy: Le Monde Gourmand’s Créme Vanille Perfumed Body Icing Créme is such a bewitching sweet scent that plays well with other perfumes. Even if you don’t layer it, it gives you a subtle fragrance that anyone who gets near you will certainly appreciate.