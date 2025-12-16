If it were April Fool’s, you’d think I was joking: Lidl (yes, the grocery store) just released a perfume inspired by their 49-cent croissant. And I have to admit, it smells fresh from the oven.

Never has a gourmand scent been taken so literally. Lidl’s Eau de Croissant — whose notes are simply listed as “croissant” and “butter” on Fragrantica — isn’t even technically for sale. Only around 100 bottles existed, all given away via an already-deleted Instagram contest. Still, fragrance subreddits have been buzzing about how to get their hands on it.

“If it smells as it promises, I lowkey want it, Lidl or not,” one user wrote. Another quipped that it “works as a cooking spray as well.” Others chimed in hoping for a permanent release: “I love how this is blowing up the Internet, and I hope Lidl sees the potential in a full release of the perfume.” Then, Amy Sedaris posted about her bottle on Instagram — and I knew I needed it immediately. When one landed on my doorstep this week, I was intrigued to say the least.

I love a Lidl croissant as an afternoon pick-me-up, but do I really want to smell like butter? Though I typically prefer tart gourmands like cherry or fig, I was ready to be convinced.

Fast Facts

Price: N/A (Currently only available via limited Instagram giveaway)

N/A (Currently only available via limited Instagram giveaway) Best for: Croissant lovers, gourmand fans, or anyone who enjoys layering sweet scents under brighter perfumes.

Croissant lovers, gourmand fans, or anyone who enjoys layering sweet scents under brighter perfumes. Rating: 4/5

4/5 What I like: Long‑lasting, unexpectedly wearable, and surprisingly good for layering. Plus, the packaging is *so* cute.

Long‑lasting, unexpectedly wearable, and surprisingly good for layering. Plus, the packaging is *so* cute. What I don’t like: An opening that leans very sweet — almost maple‑syrup‑adjacent — before settling down.

Lidl’s Eau De Croissant

Courtesy of Lidl.

You might already know that gourmands are the hottest perfume category this year, so it makes complete sense why Lidl would capitalize on the trend. The perfume was developed with Sarah McCartney (no relation to Paul), affectionately known as the “Fairy Godmother of U.K. Perfumery.” She’s the nose behind cult-favorites like “Cherry Who?” and “Smoked Sugar” under her artisanal fragrance brand 4160 Tuesdays.

While McCartney’s creations often lean abstract and experimental, this brief was refreshingly straightforward: capture the essence of Lidl’s famously cheap, fan-favorite croissants — baked daily and flown in from France — and package in a croissant-shaped bottle that’s tinted brown to mimic the real thing. Of course, the scent follows suit. It’s classified as a vanilla essence with core notes of cinnamon and amber, giving off a rich, spicy aroma that’s undeniably gourmand.

Unfortunately, snagging a bottle will be nearly impossible. “Of course I'd love to sell you some,” McCartney wrote in a post about the now-viral perfume. “But chums, we only made three litres of Eau De Croissant.” For now, the limited-edition fragrance is only available through a giveaway on Lidl’s Instagram this month. But given the sheer volume of buzz (and genuine curiosity) it’s sparked online, it feels less like a PR stunt and more like proof of concept.

My Review

People online have pointed out that the bottle looks like a worm (or something more inappropriate), but I actually think it’s charming. I like the opaque-matte finish, and the bottom of each end is flat so that it can stand proudly on your vanity. It feels well-designed and surprisingly ergonomic: Despite being bigger than my palm, the curved shape fits perfectly in my hand and makes spraying a croissant feel strangely natural. It’s one of those novelty designs that’s genuinely functional, which is something you can’t say about most gimmicky fragrances.

As for the scent itself, the opening is intense. It’s shockingly sweet at first, more pancake-and-syrup than golden pastry. But within a few minutes, it settles into something much more convincing and interesting — a toasty vibe with amber undertones that feel more mature than one might expect.

So, does it actually smell like a croissant? Honestly, yes. Once it dries down, the dominant note is butter — creamy, slightly salty, and definitely in the bakery department. There’s something muskier underneath that keeps it from being an exact interpretation of the Lidl pastry, but I’m not mad about that. The fragrance feels balanced, wearable, and considerably long-lasting. I kept catching whiffs of it on my wrist throughout the day, and every time, it made me smile.

The Verdict

Eau de Croissant could’ve easily been a punchline or clickbait. But it’s actually thoughtful, nice to smell, and surprisingly wearable. Yes, it’s sweet — and yes, you’ll smell like butter. But it also has warmth, longevity, and plenty of intrigue.

I would suggest throwing your name in the hat to get a bottle. If not, consider this a glimpse of where fragrance is headed — towards more comfort, nostalgia, and pleasure through gourmand notes. If smelling like a croissant in 2025 is wrong, then I don’t want to be right.