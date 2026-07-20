You’ve probably wondered at some point over the past few years if you could pull off bleached brows. Maybe it was Kylie Jenner at the 2026 Met Gala that had you seriously considering it — or the slew of it-girls, like Jenna Ortega and Miley Cyrus, who have been making a convincing case for them. But just when you’re ready to reach for the bleach, reality sets in: Are you really ready to walk around with no eyebrows?

Thankfully, the latest take on the trend is much easier to work into your everyday routine. Instead of going full platinum, people are lifting their natural color by one or two shades, softening the contrast while keeping the shape and structure of their arches very much visible. “The overall effect is lighter and fresher,” says Joey Healy, celebrity brow artist and owner of the Joey Healy Eyebrow Studio in New York City — similar to bleached brows, but less alien and “more ethereal,” he adds.

Ahead, everything to know about the lightened brow trend, including how to find your ideal shade, according to a pro.

Why You Should Lighten Your Brows

Even if bleached brows have never seriously crossed your mind, there’s a good reason to consider going a little lighter. “It softens the entire face without making people immediately think something’s different,” says Healy. By reducing the contrast between your arches and the rest of your features, your eyes stand out more and can even appear a little larger.

It’s especially effective if you’ve ever thought your brows looked “heavy” in photos. “Fully bleached brows erase one of the face's strongest architectural features, but a subtly lightened brow softens everything while still preserving expression and definition,” says Healy.

Getty / Dominik Bindl / Stringer

People are catching on to the tweak. “Just in the past few months, we’ve seen clients requesting this subtle softness,” says Healy — something he credits, at least in part, to the celebrities doing it first. Bella Hadid, for one, has been pairing her golden blonde hair with softer taupe arches, while Zendaya recently traded her dark, defined brows for a lighter auburn shade. Even Alex Consani, whose platinum brows have become part of her signature look, recently darkened hers to an ashier blonde.

Getty / Kevin Mazur / Contributor

But just to be clear: fully bleached brows aren’t going anywhere. “They'll always have a place in high fashion and editorial beauty,” says Healy. “We're just seeing the trend evolve into something softer and more wearable.” After the block brows of 2016 gave way to barely-there arches, lightened shades feel like the natural middle ground. “People still want something fashion-forward, but they’re also looking for beauty that feels approachable and flattering,” he adds. Basically, your brows don’t have to be the first — or last — thing someone notices.

How To Try The Trend

Curious whether lighter brows actually suit you? Before reaching for the bleach, try using a tinted brow gel that’s slightly lighter than your natural color.

Similarly, if you’re ready to make things more permanent, Healy says one to two shades lighter is the sweet spot for most people. For black or dark brown hair, that means softening to a chocolate shade. Medium brown arches become a soft taupe, while natural blondes only need the tiniest lift to avoid going platinum.

Just don’t get too hung up on the old rule that your brows need to perfectly match your hair — particularly for anyone who recently joined the blonde club. “Your brows should frame your eyes, not necessarily blend into your hair,” Healy says. “The goal is simply to shift your natural brow color in the most subtle way possible.”

For those attempting the trend at home, Healy recommends the classic Jolen Facial Bleach. Work the product thoroughly through your brow hairs with a clean mascara spoolie to ensure an even lift, and most importantly, keep a close eye on your timer — naturally lighter brows will process much faster than dark brown or black ones. “If you leave the bleach on too long, you’ll end up with brassy orange,” Healy says.

Another thing to keep in mind? Don’t schedule your DIY bleach session right before a beach vacation. “Spending a lot of time in the sun naturally lightens the hairs even further and can reveal unwanted warm tones,” Healy adds. If that happens, a purple toner can help neutralize brassiness, just like it does with bleached hair.

Because ultimately, you’re tweaking the tone, “not lightening your brows for the sake of lightening them,” says Healy. A subtle lift, it turns out, can make a surprisingly big difference.