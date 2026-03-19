As soon as the weather starts warming up, the urge to do something different with your hair hits hard. That’s why bobs and pixies are basically a spring rite of passage at this point. But every year, the same reality sets in just as fast — short cuts are high-maintenance, requiring trims every four to six weeks to keep their shape.

Enter the lazy girl alternative: lobs, aka “long bobs.” The collarbone-grazing cut — which sits somewhere between a bob and longer lengths — is shaping up to be the defining hairstyle of 2026. If you need proof, just look at recent red carpets. Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and Hailey Bieber have all stepped out in their own versions of the look, each styled differently but landing around the same length.

Whether worn tucked, flipped, or with a slight bend, lobs have become a celebrity favorite for a reason. They hit the sweet spot: polished without feeling overly styled, and short without the constant upkeep. “They’re the perfect compromise,” says Philip Downing, creative director and hairstylist at Bed Head. “That little bit of length, particularly around the face, can still be tied up, offering more practicality.”

“They’re the perfect compromise,” says Philip Downing, creative director and hairstylist at Bed Head. “That little bit of length, particularly around the face, can still be tied up, offering more practicality.” That practicality is a big part of the appeal — but it’s not the only reason the cut feels current again.

Why Are Lobs Back... Again?

If you remember the mid-2010s lob era, it was all about undone, beachy texture. This time around, the references are going a little further back.

“There’s definitely a ’90s nod to the updated version,” Downing says. “Less volume and more polish to the look, whether it’s straight or worn with movement.” Think Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington in their heydays — a subtle lift at the root with a softer bump throughout the ends.

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As ’90s beauty continues to define trends, the lob fits right in. And it’s also sticking because of its flexibility. According to Downing, “lobs are much more forgiving than a harsh short bob because of how the hair falls around the face.” Instead of cutting straight across the jaw, the length typically falls just below it, somewhere between the collarbone and shoulders. The hair frames your features rather than boxing them in — making this cut adaptable with any face shape.

That versatility is exactly what’s showing up in pop culture right now. At the Oscars, Kim Kardashian wore hers air-dried and side-swept, while Hailey Bieber leaned into a ’90s flip with soft movement through the ends. Margot Robbie added bangs and texture, and Selena Gomez opted for a tucked, Old Hollywood-inspired finish. Same cut, completely different energy.

Styling 101

The lob doesn’t require much to look good. The cut itself does most of the work — styling just shifts the vibe. The key, according to Downing, is not overworking it.

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For a bouncy ’90s-inspired look, he recommends starting with a thickening spray like Bed Head’s Queen For A Day for subtle volume at the root, followed by the brand’s After Party Super Smoothing Cream to refine the ends. If you want something more relaxed, add a slight wave through the mid-lengths or let your natural texture come through. Either way, the shape should feel easy, not overly set.

Downing also emphasizes that styling starts with the cut itself. “A big discussion should be details, like whether you want to add some type of layering or how your natural hair texture is,” he says — because that’s what determines how easily your lob falls into place day-to-day.

And if you’re not sure what direction to take it in? “Pictures speak a thousand words in this industry,” he adds. “It’s always a great form of communication.” Whoever ends up on your mood board, the idea is the same: a lazy girl-approved style that looks good on its own — and grows out even better.