After the whirlwind of New York Fashion Week, style’s most influential tastemakers turn their focus across the pond, where London gets its time in the sartorial spotlight.

England’s historic capital is, after all, where you’ll spot models and it girls like Georgia May Jagger, Cara Delevingne, Lila Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Daisy Lowe in the front row (if not on the catwalk itself). Plus, as every fashion girly knows, London Fashion Week is not merely a continuation of New York City’s festivities — it features an entirely different array of designers with their own stylistic flair.

That’s why it’s worth it for beauty aficionados to still pay close attention to LFW. If the first standout shows are any indication, you’re in for some rather bold makeup and hair trends. Just look at Simone Rocha, for example, whose runway featured rose thorn eyebrows, or JW Anderson’s presentation that paraded models with short gray wigs, seemingly co-signing the pro-aging movement.

Curious for more? Scroll through for the biggest beauty trends spotted at London Fashion Week’s fall/winter 2024 shows.

Dramatic Smoky Eyes

Grunge eyes at Frolov. Getty Images/Ian West - PA Images / Contributor Smoky eyes at Yuhan Wang. Getty Images/Cameron Smith/BFC / Contributor Extra thick eyeliner at Huishan Zhang. Getty Images/Eamonn M. McCormack / Stringer 1 / 3

Grunge eyes were a major vibe at NYFW, and the trend continued in London. At both Frolov and Huishan Zhang, models wore heavy black eye makeup on top of and beneath the lashline, while the makeup at Yuhan Wang was purposefully smudged.

Natural Flush

A flushed glow at Burberry. Getty Images/HENRY NICHOLLS / Contributor Romantic glam at Susan Fang. Getty Images/HENRY NICHOLLS / Contributor 1 / 2

At both Burberry and Susan Fang, models sported a very natural-looking flush — complete with love-bitten lips, a neutral-colored blush, and barely-there eye makeup.

Businesswoman Hair

Businesswoman hair at Helen Anthony. Getty Images/Eamonn M. McCormack / Stringer Sleek hair at Harris Reed. Courtesy of Dyson 1 / 2

In terms of hair trends, businesscore reared its head at LFW. Helen Anthony featured models sporting an extra deep, neat side part with hair flowing down the back, while Harris Reed’s show went for a “more masculine, graphic hair look,” according to the lead hairstylist Ali Pirzadeh, who used the Dyson Corrale Professional Hair Straightener to achieve the slicked back low pony.

Mod Mood

Mod makeup and hair at Conner Ives. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor A ’60s-style bowl cut at KNWLS. Getty Images/Tristan Fewings / Stringer 1 / 2

The rise of ’60s-era beauty is here, as evidenced by the beauty looks at both Conner Ives and KNWLS. At the former, models’ hair was flipped out and pinned back with thick headbands, and the eye makeup was a head-turning baby blue and orange color story. Meanwhile, a very mod punk bowl cut was spotted at KNWLS.

Coquette To The Extreme

Rose eyebrows at Simone Rocha. Getty Images/Tristan Fewings / Stringer Braided updos at Bora Aksu. Getty Images/Eamonn M. McCormack / Stringer 1 / 2

Coquettecore isn’t going anywhere. Case in point? Models at Simone Rocha strutted the runways with painted-on roses as eyebrows, while romantic braided updos — complete with bonnets on some models — were the hairstyle M.O. at Bora Aksu.