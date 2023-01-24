15 Modernized '60s Makeup Looks & Hairstyles That Feel Wonderfully Retro

What was once out always makes its way back in style — and in recent months, celebrities, fashion aficionados, and beauty lovers alike have been
endlessly inspired by ’60s makeup and hairstyles.
To better understand that time and place in history, it’s important to note how it bridged two very different time periods. There was the more rigid world of housewives in
red lips attending neighborhood Tupperware parties à la the ’50s, and the opposing landscape of free-flowing hair and bellbottom jeans paired with peace signs aplenty throughout the ’70s. (Put very simply, at least.)
In other words, the ’60s were a period of transitioning from one reality to another. And as
the cultural identity was shifting to a space of more freedom, the Civil Rights movement, Vietnam War, wild political happenings, and civil unrest created a rocky, divisive environment.
As all things are related, of course, the beauty trends shifted to adapt to the times — or rather, as almost a way to escape them.
Eyes became bolder and more graphic, and pigments explored much more dreamy shades of pastels and frosted finishes. Hair was teased to reach new heights, and dramatic falsies were a serious must. The looks were playful, and almost had an innocent, babydoll-esque essence.
To tap the revolutionary era’s vintage-inspired glamour like
Florence Pugh, Jenna Ortega, and many more — here are 15 ways to achieve a very on-trend, modern ‘60s makeup or hair moment. 1 A Vintage-Inspired Peachy Lip 2 A Powder Pastel Eye
This decade was all about graphic eyes and pastel hues ... Though if
yellow eyeshadow isn’t quite your vibe when going for some daily glam, swap out the vibrant hue for lavender, baby blue, or even a pastel green. 4 A Pretty Pastel Mani
Manicure trends in the ’60s were all about pretty pastel hues — and these press-ons à la Quickies give a salon-quality mani fit for the era in seconds.
6 A Curled ‘Do With Rollers Rollers are the key to a voluminous blowout that *actually* stays all day long. 7 A Graphic Lower Lashline
Paint on lower lashes like
Euphoria’s Maude Apatow for a graphic eye that stuns. 8 A Very ’60s Pony
Serve boudoir perfection with an ultra-high ponytail wrapped in a delicate bow.
9 A Majorly Mod Lash
Make a statement with some seriously voluminous faux mink lashes (that cost less than $10).
10 A Bardot-Inspired Hair Moment
Go full-on Bardot with a tousled half-up, half-down hairstyle that screams ’60s glam.
11 A Flushed Coral Complexion
For a youthful complexion that’s giving major babydoll vibes, pack on the
peachy, coral-hued blush from the apples of your cheeks up towards your eyes for some added brightness. 13 A Set Of Frosted Tips
Aside from powdery pastel shades, lacquers with a frosted finish were *major* in the 1960s. This minimal, soft-white hue with baby blue and pretty pink reflects from Lights Lacquer is a vibe.
14 A Teased Half-Up Look
Swooped side bangs, hair teased at the crown, softly curled ends = an iconic ’60s moment.
15 A Cleanly Lined Eye
For rounded eyes that appear more
doe-like than siren-esque, leave your lower waterline bare (or line that empty space with a nude or creamy white liner).
