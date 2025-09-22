If you’ve only just begun to digest the style and beauty trends that came out of New York Fashion Week, congratulations: You’ve got plenty more coming. Now that the biannual sartorial event has left the Big Apple, it’s continuing in Europe — where the head-turning aesthetics have been just as daring.

From Sept. 18 to 22, major names like Burberry, Simone Rocha, Erdem, and JW Anderson unveiled their Spring/Summer 2026 collections, with front-row fixtures including Emily Ratajkowski and Julia Fox. The takeaway? London doubled down on unapologetically bold beauty.

At Harris Reed, “cinematic” eye makeup paraded down the runway, while Simone Rocha’s show demonstrated a literal take on the statement lip. The grunge aesthetic is still going strong, too, according to the AK|OK Anamika Khanna presentation, where an extra-thick black eyeliner look took center stage.

Ahead, a look at the standout beauty moments from London Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 shows.

1. Graphic Eyes

Harris Reed/Charlotte Tilbury Harris Reed/Charlotte Tilbury 1 / 2

Harris Reed’s spring/summer 2026 collection took inspiration from film noir and punk rebellion, which was reflected in the show’s beauty look — especially in the eye makeup, which served as the focal point in the two glam styles. Sofia Tilbury, global artistry director of Charlotte Tilbury, used smoky shadows, exaggerated lashes, and razor-sharp lines to turn graphic makeup into high drama.

2. Statement Lips

Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor

At Simone Rocha, makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver redefined the statement lip. Models wore, well, an actual statement on their pouts: the words “Sweet Dreams,” written in red, became a fashion accessory all their own.

3. Dramatic Side Parts

Extreme side bangs at Susan Fang. Getty Images/Jeff Spicer / Stringer Undone side bangs at Simone Rocha. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor 1 / 2

The battle of middle versus side parts wages on, but LFW has been turned out in favor of Millennials. Case in point? Susan Fang models wore side parts so deep they obscured half their faces, while Rocha styled undone waves parted far off-center. Sorry, Gen Z.

4. Exaggerated Blush

Renaissance-coded makeup at Aadnevik. Getty Images/Hoda Davaine / Stringer Bold blush at Apujan. Getty Images/Carlo Paloni / Stringer 1 / 2

There’s never been a better time to embrace blush blindness. At Aadnevik, models channeled a Marie Antoinette flush, with hot pink pigment swept from cheekbones to temples. Apujan offered a coral spin, with color blended from temples down toward the mouth.

5. Wavy Hair

Getty Images/Lia Toby / Stringer

Wavy hair was one of NYFW’s standout beauty trends, and it made its way across the pond. At Emilia Wickstead’s presentation, models rocked perfect flowy waves that cascaded down their backs.

6. Powder Blue Eyeshadow

Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole / Staff

Another repeat trend from NYFW? Blue eyeshadow. The Vin + Omi: Dysphoriana show went with an over-the-top eyeshadow look featuring the hue on models’ lids, swept from lash line to brow and paired with thin, flapper-style arches.

7. Grunge Liner

Getty Images/Joe Maher / Stringer

The smudgy black eyeliner look isn’t going anywhere. AK|OK Anamika Khanna doubled down on bold, lived-in liner, keeping the grunge aesthetic in heavy rotation.