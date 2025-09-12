The fall season always feels like the perfect time for a reset — and what better way to channel that energy than with a fresh beauty look? Luckily, New York Fashion Week has begun just in time.

On Sept. 11, the Spring/Summer 2026 shows came in with a bang. As you gander at the style trends parading down the runways, you’ll want to take notice of the hairstyles and makeup looks — because even though designers are showing their collections for later seasons, the glam and hair hitting the runway are poised to influence beauty trends much sooner.

So far, one thing’s for sure: beauty is leaning experimental, playful, and anything but predictable. At Collina Strada, for instance, models sported a more literal take on a cat eye than you might be used to, along with actual hair hats for even more of an animal-like effect. Multiple shows — including Michael Kors and Jonathan Simkhai — proved that beach waves are a year-round staple. Grace Ling, meanwhile, sent down a futuristic spin on smoky glam that feels instantly wearable.

Ahead, a look at the standout beauty moments from New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 shows.

Waves On Waves On Waves

Undone waves at Michael Kors. Getty Images/WWD / Contributor Wavy strands at Ralph Lauren. Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS / Contributor Wavy hair at Jonathan Simkhai. Getty Images 1 / 3

If one hairstyle has dominated the runways this season, it’s waves — the more textured, the better. After making an appearance at both Paris Couture and Copenhagen Fashion Weeks, the romantic, undone hairstyle was spotted at Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and Jonathan Simkhai — with models wearing their wavy strands down and in a middle part at each one.

Lead hair artist Holli Smith — who used Moroccanoil products — was inspired by effortless, undone beach waves when creating Simkhai’s look. “Something that captures movement and texture without looking over-styled,” she said.

Feline Eyes & Hair Hats

Feline-inspired eyes and hair hats at Collina Strada. Getty Images Feline-inspired eyes and hair hats at Collina Strada. Getty Images/WWD / Contributor 1 / 2

When Collina Strada teams up with Isamaya Ffrench and Mustafa Yanaz, avant-garde artistry is guaranteed. For the show, makeup artist Ffrench created feline-inspired glam with colorful wing-tipped lashes (via Lashify) and a shimmery cat eye. Hairstylist Yanaz leaned all the way in with statement-making “hair hats” — masterpieces he crafted using extensions crocheted into baseball caps and beanies, with some styling assistance from Bumble and Bumble products. The result? Surreal, animalistic beauty that blurred the line between fashion and fantasy.

Romancecore

Romantic makeup at LoveShackFancy. Getty Images/Taylor Hill / Contributor

The “shy girl” makeup trend isn’t going anywhere, if NYFW has anything to say about it (it does). At LoveShackFancy, key makeup artist Shyanna Lundi honored the brand’s signature romantic aesthetic with equally sweet and coquettish glam. Petal pink blush took center stage, and was accented with faux freckles (via Tarte’s Faux Freckle Stamp) for a “wanderlust cowgirl glow.”

Futuristic Smoky Eyes

Smoky eyes at Grace Ling. Getty Images/Victor Pagan / Stringer

Smoky eyes are back in a big way, but Grace Ling’s runway look made them feel new. Makeup artist Diane Kendal used Nars Total Seduction Eyeshadow Sticks in deep browns and blacks to create a bold, futuristic eye with an experimental edge. Less grunge revival and more high-glam sci-fi, the look gave classic smoky shadow an ultra-modern update.