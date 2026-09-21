New York Fashion Week (unofficially) started the fall season with a bang — especially when you consider the beauty trends it paraded down the runway. From the party-girl hair at Diane von Furstenberg to the crimped hair revival at both Christian Cowan and Christian Siriano, the throughline of the Spring/Summer 2027 shows was having fun with beauty.

A similar mood descended upon London, too. For LFW, designers across the pond leaned into daring, colorful, and downright whimsical beauty looks, proving that the maximalist movement is far from over. Take, for instance, the intricately beaded floral brows at Simone Rocha, or the iridescent blush that swept across half of models’ faces for an otherworldly glow. Unexpected color choices made their mark elsewhere — see the stark white lashes at INFDark and white eyeliner at Mulberry.

Hair, meanwhile, ran the gamut from deliberately messy at Susan Fang and Erdem to decidedly retro at Richard Quinn.

Keep scrolling for the standout beauty looks from LFW’s Spring/Summer 2027 shows.

1. Iridescent Blush

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury. Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury. 1 / 2

The “anti-blush” trend may be all over TikTok, but blush blindness is still very much alive — at LFW, at least. For Harris Reed’s “Loud Whispers” presentation, Sofia Tilbury, Global Artistry Director at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, created two different iridescent blush looks, both featuring ethereal, face-sculpting color that echoed the designer’s exaggerated silhouettes. For the pink and purple looks, the makeup artist layered multiple blush products from the brand to create what I can only describe as a sexy alien flush.

2. Beaded Brows

The bold brows at Simone Rocha make even Cara Delevingne’s arches look subtle. Created by makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver using Byredo and Dr. Barbara Sturm products (well, and beads), models sported floral embellishments that nodded to the brand’s signature romanticism — with a decidedly maximalist twist.

3. Messy Braids

A loose, low braid at Erdem. Getty Images/WWD / Contributor Textured wrapped braids at Susan Fang. Joss Wild for Authentic Beauty Concept 1 / 2

Don’t even think about making your braids look perfect, because LFW has officially declared messy the cooler option. At Erdem, Eugene Souleiman, hairstylist and global professional ambassador for Kevin Murphy, created loose, messy fishtail braids that embraced frizz. A similarly undone braided hairstyle graced the runway at Susan Fang, where hair lead Anna Cofone used Authentic Beauty Concept products to create deliberately deconstructed styles — some wrapped, others sculptural and clipped — inspired by a modern take on romanticism.

4. White Eyes

White eyeliner at Mulberry. Getty Images/ Shane Anthony Sinclair / Stringer White eye makeup at INFDark Courtesy of INF Dark. 1 / 2

White eye makeup may sound innocent enough, but at LFW, it was anything but. The high-impact hue showed up at both Mulberry and INFDark — the former as vibrant eyeliner courtesy of makeup artist Lucia Pieroni, the latter as eyeshadow and literal ghost-white lashes by Mandy Gakhal.

5. Micro Fringe

Getty Images/Carlo Paloni / Contributor

These aren’t your average baby bangs. To complement Richard Quinn’s sculptural collection, lead stylist Mustafa Yanaz styled slicked-back buns with a swoop of micro fringe for an unexpected accent. He kept models’ strands sleek and in place using L’Oréal Professionnel’s Flex Pli Thermo-Modelling Spray.