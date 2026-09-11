In what felt like the blink of an eye, summer is over. Labor Day came and went, and, suddenly, fall has made its presence known through a whirlwind of happenings — one of the most exciting being New York Fashion Week.

For the Spring/Summer 2027 shows, which officially kicked off on Sept. 10 with Diane von Furstenberg, the style crowd turned its attention to what the buzziest American designers have in store for the season ahead. Meanwhile, the models strutting down the runways offered a preview of what’s about to be big in beauty.

The undone beauty movement is still going strong, for one: At both DVF and Rachel Comey, for example, models rocked different (yet equally cool) messy hairstyles. Even updos got the undone treatment, with both Cult Gaia and Tory Burch showcasing loose ponytails that looked like they were practically falling out.

On the makeup front, the hottest blush trend is actually “anti-blush.” Cool tones continue to reign, too — just look at the pink lips at Christian Siriano and pearlescent eyeshadow at Alice + Olivia. But spring will also be unexpectedly moody: Some shows, including Rachel Comey, featured vampy pouts.

Ahead, a look at the biggest beauty trends from NYFW S/S 2027.

1. Barely-There Ponies

The hair at Cult Gaia. Dave Kotinsky, GETTY Images for TRESemmé Emily Ratajkowski at Tory Burch. Instagram/@toryburch 1 / 2

Forget perfect slick-backs — the barely-there ponytail is having a moment. At Cult Gaia, celebrity stylist Karim Belghiran created the romantic “infinite knot,” a wispy, effortless-looking loop that gave the ponytail plenty of movement. Models’ ends were finished with TRESemmé’s A-list Collection Bonding Oil for a glossy touch. A similarly undone ponytail was spotted at Tory Burch, where models sported loose updos with face-framing tendrils.

2. Beige Blush

Beige blush at TWP. Getty Images/ Fernanda Calfat / Stringer Beige blush at Oh Polly. Getty Images/JP Yim / Stringer 1 / 2

After seemingly endless waves of bold blush trends, the “anti-blush” movement has arrived. Enter: beige blush, spotted at both TWP and Oh Polly.

Makeup artist Romy Soleimani channeled the ’90s at TWP with softly defined eyes and sculpted complexions. She used Counter’s Cheeky Clean Cream Blush in Chai to create a healthy flush. At Oh Polly, models wore a similarly cool-toned blush lush.

3. Party-Girl Hair

Undone hair at Rachel Comey. Courtesy of Rachel Comey ’80s volume at DVF. Courtesy of bumble and bumble. 1 / 2

It’s time to embrace volume on volume (on volume). Party-girl hair was everywhere this NYFW, including on the DVF runway, where lead hairstylist Mustafa Yanaz used Bumble and bumble products to create an uptown-meets-downtown New York “party girl from the ’70s and ’80s,” he said in a statement. Rachel Comey’s presentation showcased an equally tousled — and also very undone — look, with models’ strands worn loose and down with natural texture.

4. Pink Pouts

Pink lips and cheeks at Christian Siriano. Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS / Contributor Pink lips at Tory Burch. Getty Images/Slaven Vlasic / Stringer 1 / 2

Think pink, says the glam at both Christian Siriano and Tory Burch. Both shows featured distinctly rosy lips (with matching flush, might I add), but the shades skewed more bubblegum than coral. It’s a sweeter take on spring beauty, trading the usual peachy hues for something cooler, brighter, and decidedly more playful.

5. Crimped & Glossed

Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS / Contributor

Crimped hair made an unexpected comeback at Christian Siriano — and there’s still plenty of NYFW to go. Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway made the throwback texture modern by interspersing the tight, ridged waves with sleek, glossy strands, resulting in a look inspired by folklore and modern fairytales. After creating the waves with a crimping iron, she spritzed TRESemmé’s A-List Collection Lacquer Shine Spray for a glossy finish.

6. Moody Makeup

Raspberry blush at Christian Siriano. Getty Images/ ANGELA WEISS / Contributor Vampy lips at Rachel Comey. Courtesy of Rachel Comey. 1 / 2

Despite the bright, sunny weather spring summons forth, NYFW predicts a moody continuation of wintry makeup hues. Case in point: the raspberry-colored blush spotted at Christian Siriano, as well as the deep, dramatic burgundy lip at Rachel Comey. In other words, spring beauty is looking a little goth-chic.