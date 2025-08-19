The “lipstick index”— aka the idea that people will splurge on small luxuries when big ones feel out of reach — is alive and well, and Louis Vuitton just made it official. On August 25, the famed fashion house will launch its first-ever makeup line, featuring lipsticks stamped with the LV monogram.

Sure, they’re $160 each — but compared to the price of a Speedy, that’s practically pocket change.

Louis Vuitton first announced La Beauté in March of this year, but now, customers know exactly what to expect. True to the brand’s DNA, the collection is designed to channel the same blend of luxury and functionality that defines its leather goods (picture its iconic travel trunks, reimagined in lipstick form). Each product pairs best-in-class formulas with artful, collectible packaging.

The brand tapped legendary makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath — who’s best known for her work on the runways and her luxe namesake line — to bring La Beauté to life. Revered for her use of bold color and dimension, experimental textures, and runway-worthy formulas, McGrath’s influence is stamped all over the line.

“I’ve always said makeup is more than product: It’s performance, obsession, and emotion,” she tells Bustle. “This new chapter is about pushing craftsmanship into a new realm.”

La Beauté by Louis Vuitton

The Products

At launch, La Beauté will feature two hero products — a lipstick and a lip balm — which was a purposeful choice on McGrath’s part.

“Lipstick is a presence,” she says. “It’s a signature in a single stroke. It’s how women carry themselves in the world.”

Louis Vuitton

First, there are the lipsticks, which come in 55 “universally flattering” shades that were all crafted by McGrath herself. They come in two finishes (27 creamy satins and 28 velvety mattes), and blend luxe, LV-favorite ingredients — like upcycled rose, jasmine, and mimosa flower — with high-impact pigments for a sensorial experience and vivid, long-lasting color.

LV Rouge Complete Lipstick, $160 ($69 for a refill) Louis Vuitton

Then there are the balms, which come in 10 sheer shades meant to be worn on their own or to enhance their more pigmented counterparts. The brand describes them as “illuminating tints” that deliver a luminescent, soft-focus effect while also offering 48-hour hydration thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and shea butter.

LV Baume Complete Lip Balm, $160 ($69 for a refill) Louis Vuitton

Adding another layer of indulgence, each lip product is scented with accords born from Louis Vuitton’s fragrance ateliers. Lipsticks bloom with mimosa, jasmine, and rose, while the balms are scented with fresh mint and ripe raspberry — notes so delicious, you’ll want to wear them all day.

Rounding out the collection are eight eyeshadow palettes ($250, $93 for refills), each of which contains four shades: three everyday matte neutrals, plus one of McGrath’s signature statement shadows to add glitter, dimension, and drama to the look.

LV Ombres Complete Eyeshadows, $250 ($92 for refills) Louis Vuitton

The Packaging

Each of La Beauté’s products is housed in refillable packaging with the brand’s signature LV monogram, and feels like just as much of a forever keepsake as the brand’s classic accessories. The idea is that you invest in the outer packaging once, then opt for refills as you need them.

Louis Vuitton

One thing worth noting? The heirloom cases are designed to only hold products from La Beauté, which means you sadly can’t refill them with your favorite drugstore lipstick and pretend it’s something fancier. Le sigh.

Sure, $160 for lipstick is certainly a splurge (in this economy?!), but when the alternative is dropping a few grand on the LV Carryall I’ve been stalking all year, suddenly it feels like the bargain of the century.

Affordable luxury? Don’t mind if I do.