I love to feel rich, despite what my bank account says. As a longtime consumer, I’ve learned some tricks that allow me to surround myself with luxury — without spending all that much. One of my fave go-to hacks is stocking my bathroom with skin care that smells as good as it feels.

That’s why you’ll never find a run-of-the-mill bar soap, unscented hand wash, or greasy body lotion anywhere near me. Instead, only the most elite textures and delicious fragrances make the cut in my carefully curated shower lineup.

With over 10 years under my belt as a beauty editor, I’ve vetted hundreds of body care products, so I know which ones are worthy of my take-home-from-the-office status. The latest to join that coveted club? Maison Louis Marie’s No.14 Icila collection, featuring four ways to indulge in the scent. One spritz, lather, or swipe, and I feel utterly expensive.

Maison Louis Marie No.14 Icila Body Care

Maison Louis Marie has long been a cult-favorite fragrance line. No.14 Icila is a warm floral aroma meant to symbolize living in the present (the name comes from the French word “ici,” which means “here”). It does this via its blend of ruby pamplemousse (French for “grapefruit”), mandarin leaf, and jasmine at the top, a heart of Bulgarian rose, dark plum, and osmanthus (a flower with fruity notes), and a base of patchouli, vanilla flower, and Sakura blossom.

Maison Louis Marie

After making waves with perfumes and candles, the brand recently brought this fresh, invigorating scent into body care. (No.14 Icila is also newly available in a diffuser, but I’m focusing on the items that have become non-negotiables in my bathroom.) Specifically: via a body lotion, body oil, body and hand wash, and hand cream.

Maison Louis Marie

Each of these products is spiked with the uplifting fragrance that I’m now obsessed with. But these formulas aren’t just about scent — they’re packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, vitamin E, shea and cocoa butters, licorice root, and ceramides. Basically, your body will feel as good as it smells.

The Review

When the collection first arrived on my desk, I opened the hand cream and put it on — and this was the moment I knew I’d be taking these products home with me that day. Note that I’ve never smelled No.14 Icila before, and it happens to be very different than the scents that make up my perfume wardrobe. But I was instantly taken with what, IMO, feels like a sultry and earthy floral blend. Not to mention, the cream itself immediately revived my dry hands — it’s thick without being greasy, and the moisture truly lasts.

This body and hand wash is elite. It has the perfect amount of lather, somehow feels like a silky syrup as it’s slathered onto the skin, and leaves my limbs silky AF upon rinsing — all with its warm, pretty fragrance, which fills the shower like an aromatic gift from the gods. I know that a little product goes a long way (and I’m always yelling at my husband to use less of everything), but this is the one formula I’ll break that rule for. I lay this stuff on.

Then there’s the body lotion — another win, from both a sensorial and fragrance standpoint. It’s packed with hydrating ingredients that also soothe the skin, and isn’t too thick or lightweight — it’s just right, and the scent lingers beautifully.

The body oil is the cherry on top of an already standout collection. It delivers an intensely luxe dose of scented moisture that doesn’t leave a trace of stickiness behind. I’ve been using it for a week, and my dull limbs look and feel more supple.

The Verdict

All four of these products get an A+ from me. The scent is spa-worthy, the textures are divine, and they make my shower routine feel indulgent and special. If you want a bathroom lineup that’ll make you feel rich, do yourself a favor and invest in at least one of these No.14 Icila formulas.