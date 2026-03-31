New beauty launches aren’t always a crystal ball for where trends are headed — but this month, brands really spelled it out.

Fragrance, for instance, is pulling back. Instead of room-filling florals, it’s jasmine and orange blossom worn closer to the skin, like in Orebella and Parfums de Marly’s newest drops. They’re lighter, a little warmer, and less heady — the kind of scents that make a spring fling want to lean in.

Lips are going more diffused, too. Sharp outlines and high-reflection glosses are getting substituted for blurred finishes, with swipe-and-go options like Yves Saint Laurent’s new liners and Westman Atelier’s balm lipsticks. Skin is also following suit — less wet, more glowy — with blushes and skin tints that hydrate but diffuse light.

The through line? Everything feels a little more practical. There’s packaging that actually considers how you get ready, plus dry shampoo powders and travel-friendly hot tools that point to routines getting tighter, not longer. Because when the weather warms up, you want to be outside — not stuck in front of the mirror — and March’s best beauty launches get you there faster. Ahead, the products that will streamline your spring routine without sacrificing the final result.

1 The Floral Fragrance Orebella JASMINE BLUES Parfum Ulta $100 See On Ulta “I’m not the biggest floral fragrance person — unless there’s jasmine involved. Enter Bella Hadid’s new perfume, which won me over instantly. The airy flower is front and center, boosted by rose petals, blue lotus, and bergamot, with a cozy base of musk, cedarwood, and patchouli. It’s the prettiest scent — and perfect for spring.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

2 The Skin Refresher U Beauty The Barrier Bioactive Face Mist Sephora $78 See On Sephora “I have high standards when it comes to face mists. A refreshing burst of hydration is great and all, but I need something more to justify the extra step. U Beauty’s newest foray into the category delivers: With a postbiotic ferment (read: good-for-your barrier bacteria), a biotech-derived biopolymer that helps shield against pollutants, and soothing ectoin, this mist fortifies the skin barrier, reduces redness, and protects against external aggressors. I’m a fan.” — RL

3 The Glowy Blush Benefit Cosmetics Juice Stick Ulta $34 See On Ulta “At this point, I try at least one new blush every week. The latest to stand out? Benefit’s Juice Stick. The jelly-like cream — in a satisfyingly swipeable stick — feels light and refreshing to apply, but it actually lasts all day. On top of that, its hydrating coconut water-spiked formula has the prettiest dewy finish. I like layering it over a powder blush for extra staying power, but it also wears beautifully on its own for an everyday glow.” — RL

4 The Hair Treatment OUAI Bond Repair Balm Sephora $50 See On Sephora “It feels like every hair care brand is jumping on the quick, reparative treatment train — and my frizzy, damaged strands have zero complaints. OUAI’s new Bond Repair Balm is especially impressive: In just three minutes, the peptide-infused formula delivers TLC to everything from color-treated lengths to heat damage and split ends. My hair has felt noticeably softer ever since I’ve incorporated it into my routine.” — RL

5 The MVP Lip Liner YSL Beauty Kiss Shaper Long-Lasting Sculpting Lip Liner Sephora $29 See On Sephora “I hoard lip liners — the limit does not exist. YSL’s Kiss Shaper pencils are my latest obsession: The creamy, transfer-resistant formula is precise without drying out my lips. They glide on like a dream and blur even better.” — RL

6 The Dry Shampoo Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Powder Ulta $16.49 See On Ulta “I’ve found the ultimate dry shampoo. Batiste’s OG formula is already great, but the powder version — especially in a dark tint — is a true MVP. A tiny dusting refreshes dirty strands while absorbing oil, boosting volume, and adding serious, head-turning body. I also love that it’s compact enough to toss in my purse for on-the-go touch-ups.” — RL

7 The Glow-Booster Neuraé harmonie The Treatment Lotion Neiman Marcus $150 See On Neiman Marcus “I haven’t been this wowed by a skin care product in a long time. Neuraé’s treatment lotion is basically a toner-meets-essence that preps your complexion for the rest of your routine. But it’s more than that: the blend of hyaluronic acid, red indigo extract, alpine skullcap, and eperua extract instantly enhances your glow. I now look forward to tapping the elixir into my complexion after washing, because it leaves my skin looking so bright, even, and plump.” — RL

8 The Everyday SPF Clinique UV Solutions Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 50 Ulta $39 See On Ulta “Clinique has delivered the perfect fuss-free SPF 50 — just in time for sunnier days. The lightweight formula absorbs easily, leaving skin nourished, protected, and ready for the day.” — RL

9 The Sparkling Amber Perfume Parfums de Marly Athénaïs Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $410 See On Nordstrom “As a huge Parfums de Marly stan, their newly launched Athénaïs feels like a fresh direction while staying buoyant and perfectly spring-ready. Delina is still my go-to for date nights, but Athénaïs shines with its bright blend of neroli, yuzu, and orange blossom — a sweeter, daytime-perfect scent. The result is distinctly feminine, airy, and playfully flirty.” — Shyema Azam,beauty director, branded content

10 The Brightening Face Cream Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Cream $20.90 $14.50 See on Amazon Sale “If you’re looking for a moisturizer that delivers seriously brightening results in about a week (at least it did for me), Goodal’s updated formula is definitely worth a try. The K-beauty line just introduced a hydrating cream with an exosome-infused formula, stabilized vitamin C, and niacinamide. Its smooth texture absorbs quickly and layers beautifully under makeup, making it my go-to for a quick spring glow-up.” — SA

11 The Take-Everywhere Eyeshadow Palette Danessa Myricks Beauty Mini Everyday Magic Neutral Freedom Palette Sephora $48 See On Sephora “As someone who travels light with her makeup, the Must-Have Neutrals palette has everything I need for shadow pairings that go from day to night. Four pigmented neutral mattes can be worn all over or used as liners with a flat brush, while two shiny pearl toppers easily amp up the look for nighttime. With a bronze magnetic cover and leather carrying case, it’s the chicest travel companion for anyone who wants the basics without looking basic.” — SA

12 The Plumping Serum Xtreme Glow Serum YSE Beauty $68 See On YSE Beauty “This baby-pink serum is a working girl’s dream. Packed with collagen-mimetic peptides and antioxidants to soothe redness, it’s the most efficient — and chic — step in your skin care routine, whether as a final moisturizer or pre-glam primer. If you’re running late but don’t want to skip self-care, consider this serum a liquid sheet mask you can wear en route to the office.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of brand experience

13 The Summery Scent Summer Fridays Sunlit Vanilla Eau de Parfum Sephora $82 See On Sephora “This fragrance is basically a vanilla ice cream sundae in a bottle. Made by the gourmand connoisseurs at Summer Fridays, this luxe perfume has notes of cozy caramel, creamy musk and vanilla for an unforgettable, it-girl aroma.” — SN

14 The Travel-Friendly Hair Tool Afar Hair Dryer T3 $199.99 See On T3 “I’m obsessed with mini everything — especially for traveling, but honestly, even when I’m not. There’s something so satisfying about having your go-to tools compact and ready for anything, and T3’s travel hair dryer delivers everything you expect from the premium brand — now foldable with auto world voltage for frizz-free hair in every time zone.” — SN

15 The Bronzer DIBS Beauty Duet Baked Bronzer Ulta $36 See On Ulta “This season, it’s all about efficiency — and this nostalgic two-tone bronzer fits the bill. Available in fun shades like Vanilla Latte and Spiced Chai, this compact combines a blurring and marble powder in one — just take a dual-ended brush for bronzing and highlighting on-the-go.” — SN

16 The Lip Balm Star Balm Cherry Charm Starface $6.99 See On Starface “The cutest drugstore find under $10 that actually hydrates lips. I’m loving this chubby chapstick in the new cherry scent — a delightful surprise from our favorite pimple patch brand.” — SN

17 The Woody Fragrance BORNTOSTANDOUT Drunk Lovers Eau de Parfum Sephora $220 See On Sephora “Meet the fragrance line for date night — whether romantic or solo, you’ll love dabbing the subtly sexy Drunk Lovers on your wrists and under your hair for a flirty surprise. The Korean brand is now at Sephora, with a discovery set to sample other fan favorites like Sugar Addict and Dirty Rice.” — SN

18 The Glowy Skin Tint REFY Skin Base Hydrating Gel Skin Tint Sephora $40 See On Sephora “As a 15-minute makeup girl, I’d consider myself a skin tint connoisseur. Lately, though, I’ve been wondering if my go-to delivers any pigment at all — or if I’m just covering my face in a pointless layer of wetness. REFY snapped me out of that with its Skin Base: a thicker, lotion-like tint that actually covers my dark spots. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid for a hit of hydration, but the finish is glowy, not slick. Plus, the push pump dispenses product into a built-in palette, so you can pick it up directly with a brush or sponge without making a mess of your hands.” — Emma Stout, beauty writer

19 The Microbladed Brow Pencil Anastasia Beverly Hills ArchiBrow Microblade Pencil Sephora $30 See On Sephora “Anastasia Beverly Hills does brow products better than anyone — after all, they single-handedly started the dip brow craze in 2016. But not to worry, this microblade pencil delivers the complete opposite vibe. The ultra-fine tip lets you draw crisp, straight strokes, and the pigment stays soft enough to look believable and hair-like. It’s basically your brows, but better.” — ES

20 The Cramp-Deleting Bath Soak Cramp Deleting Anti-Stress Bath Treatment Flewd $10.95 See On Flewd “I’m not saying a bath can fix all my problems, but with Flewd’s Cramp-Deleting soak on hand, it comes pretty close. I tried it on day one of my period — aka when my cramps were feeling biblical — to really put it to the test, and within 15 minutes, my whole body started to unclench. That’s because it’s not your standard Epsom salt situation: the magnesium here is bioavailable (meaning it actually absorbs into the skin), with added vitamins and minerals that make it feel noticeably more effective. Add in the white floral scent, and you’ve got an immediate reset with results that stick around for days.” — ES

21 The Everyday Lipstick Westman Atelier HydroBalm Sheer Tinted Lipstick Sephora $50 See On Sephora “Just when I thought I couldn’t possibly get excited about another moisturizing lip product, this tinted lipstick by Westman Atelier caught me off-guard. The formula reminds me of Clinique’s Almost Lipstick — balmy and low-maintenance — but the shade options are what really sold me. Nectarine, a peachy tint with metallic sheen, taps into that perfect Y2K frost, while Brique has turned me into a red lip convert. It hits that sweet spot of blurred pigment that’s not too saturated or glossy, which is exactly where lip trends are headed.” — ES