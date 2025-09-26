One thing about Mariah Carey: She stays booked and busy.

In 1990, she burst onto the music scene with a string of chart-topping hits from her self-titled first album. A year later, she earned a Grammy for Best New Artist and hasn’t taken her foot off the gas since. But Carey’s journey towards icon status has been more than just glitter and whistle tones. She’s weathered two public divorces, been open about her bipolar diagnosis, and even made her way to American Idol as a judge alongside Nicki Minaj, Randy Jackson, and Keith Urban. Through it all, she’s proven that a true diva never shies away from a comeback (or a spotlight, for that matter).

Now, with the 2025 release of her new album Here For It All, fans can celebrate her music and her evolution. From the bouncy, curly brown layers of her early '90s debut to the honey blonde Hollywood waves she rocks today, her ability to reinvent herself is exactly what keeps her relevant, decade after decade. Some people (cough cough, me) might even argue that her hairstyles are as timeless as her Christmas albums.

So here’s to Mariah Carey, the diva of all divas — a comeback queen and the woman who’s still hitting high notes, both literally and figuratively. Below, explore her hair looks throughout the years, from Rachel Green-esque strands to old Hollywood glam.

The Debutante Curls Getty / Ron Galella, Ltd. / 1991 Do you know why her hair is so big? It’s full of hits. This was the hairstyle that launched a thousand high notes. Mimi wasn’t playing about her career or her volume. These curls and short layers with the chocolate brown color have me feeling nostalgic already.

Honey Blonde Highlights Getty / Jim Spellman / 1998 She ditched the side bangs for a middle part with just as much volume and more rounded layers. Not to mention—she’s going blonde! Mariah Carey with this caramel brown hair and blonde balayage is chef’s kiss.

Her Rachel Green Era Getty / Kevin Mazur / 1999 Mariah was looking for a new sound and a new style during this era. As she entered her pop diva prime, she opted for a sleeker honey blonde blowout that hit perfectly at boob length. She’s giving Rachel Green from Friends Season 5, but in a private jet, honey!

Zig Zag Parts and Low Rise Jeans Getty / Alain Benainous / 2000 Seriously, is there anything more Y2K?

Feathery Blowouts Getty / James Devany / 2003 Blondes do have more fun! Coming off the success of her 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi, she sported blonde glam waves that screamed 2000s excess (in the best way). Mariah was back on top—and blonder than ever.

Caramel Cherub Curls Getty / Mike Coppola / Stringer / 2009 Mariah got married in 2008 and dyed her hair back to a caramel brown. She really does look angelic, call it the perfect ringlets or a newlywed glow.

Mommy Mode Getty / Fresh Air Fund / 2011 Mariah gave birth to twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011 and rocked this long, wavy hairstyle on a family outing to Aspen, looking like the hottest PTA mom ever.

The Diva Pony Getty / Imeh Akpanudosen / Stringer / 2013 No Mariah Carey hair list would be complete without the diva pony. It’s sleek, straight, and slicked back to the gods. Who knew a slickback could be so glam?

Blonde Hollywood Waves Getty / Michael Ostuni / 2024 Everything about these old Hollywood waves with a side part screams, “I’ve made it!”