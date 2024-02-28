Marilyn Monroe continues to captivate well over 60 years after her tragic passing. Many might not know this, but beyond the screen, the Hollywood star was actually a pioneer in the beauty world: Back in the 1950s, she worked with her then-makeup artist Allan “Whitey” Snyder to create unique techniques that each had a hand in creating her allure.

While her secrets to romantic bedroom eyes and the perfect red lip are now widely known, I’ve recently had the honor of getting my hands on her personalized skin care prescription from 1959. So, in the name of journalism — and an endless adoration for Marilyn — I’ve taken it upon myself to try her exact skin care regimen for two weeks (because, spoiler: nearly her entire routine is still available to shop).

Marilyn Monroe’s Skin Care Routine

At the height of her career, Monroe was living in New York City and attending the Actor’s Studio to hone her craft. She also happened to be a regular at the Erno Laszlo Institute, where Laszlo himself was her dermatologist (he also worked with the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Greta Garbo, Gloria Vanderbilt, and the Kennedys).

Gene Lester/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Patricia Schuffenhauer, chief product officer at the brand, tells me that Monroe’s skin-care routine was mainly focused on retaining deep moisture.

“Marilyn’s skin was on the dryer side, which is reflected in the products she used, and each prescription was customized,” she tells Bustle.

Courtesy of Erno Laszlo

Monroe’s routine featured a “double cleansing” method long before the beauty technique took off on TikTok — something Laszlo prescribed to “pull grime from her pores without stripping the skin,” says Schuffenhauer. She was also told to splash her skin 30 times with lukewarm water before splashing at the end with cold water — a meditative practice that boosted blood circulation for a more refreshed glow.

Beyond that, Laszlo instructed her to use an eye serum and a tinted toner treatment plus a moisturizer, so it was a relatively streamlined regimen.

My Modernized Prescription

While Erno Laszlo’s current offerings aren’t quite as customizable as they once were, Monroe’s routine is available today.

Olivia Rose Rushing

Here is how the brand has modernized Monroe’s product lineup:

I Tried Her Routine For 2 Weeks

As someone who has sensitive skin, I was wary of how I would react to these formulations. Being that it’s winter, my skin could use the extra hydration, so I was hoping it would deliver on that front.

Olivia Rose Rushing

Right away, I fell in love with the Cleansing Oil, as its thick, luxe formula effortlessly broke down my makeup from the day.

I was also pleasantly surprised by the Cleansing Bar, chiefly because I assumed I wouldn’t love the soap bar format of the product. Upon adding water, it quickly turned into a silky-smooth lather to wash away my skin for a clean canvas. What’s more, it didn’t have a strong scent, so it didn’t irritate my complexion.

I found the Shake-It formula to be incredibly unique, acting as a sort of skin-clarifying toner with a tint that evened out my complexion. More than one layer of the product made the pigment cling to my dry spots, though applying a bit of cream on top nixed the issue.

The Phelityl Cream is definitely a rich moisturizer, and I had a hard time getting past the strong scent that lingered for a long time on my skin. I found the Eye Repair to be cooling and silky-smooth, though it’s not my favorite eye cream on the market.

The Final Verdict

There are bits of Monroe’s beauty routine that I’d tweak. The Cleansing Oil is a standout, though, and holds up to some of my favorite makeup removers. The Cleansing Bar is also a solid choice for those who want to add a bit of a vintage-inspired flair to their regimen.

While I did like the heavier cream, the scent does linger (even beneath makeup) which is a turnoff for me. The Shake-It was interesting — and definitely shortened my makeup routine — but I’d still reach for other products instead for coverage.

Overall, as a long-time Monroe fan, I appreciate the novelty of trying her exact regimen... though I’ll be going back to my usual routine, save for the inclusion of the Cleansing Oil.