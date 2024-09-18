More than any other beauty category, I firmly believe that you actually *don’t* have to spend a lot of hard-earned cash to snag a really, really good mascara. In fact, some of my personal faves come from the drugstore.

It goes without saying that Maybelline has been a longtime household name for its affordability and accessibility, and with current it girl ambassadors like Gigi Hadid and Shay Mitchell, it’s constantly dropping on-trend products to keep up. Next to sunset-inspired liquid blushes and some seriously spicy lip plumpers, the brand’s recent launch — the Lash Sensational Firework Mascara ($13.99) — is one of them.

Most recently worn by rising pop star Tyla (the singer behind the viral anthem “Water”), the Firework Mascara lifts and elongates lashes in one or more coats for a flirty and flared vibe, all without clumping, smudging, or flaking. It’s also formulated with pro-vitamin B5, an ingredient that works to condition your eyelashes — and ultimately keep them healthy and strong. Currently, you can snag it in three colors: Blackest Black, the darkest; Very Black, a slightly more subdued dark shade; and Brownish Black, a more natural, medium tone.

So, how does it compare to Maybelline’s other cult-fave mascaras? Read on for my honest review.

Fast Facts

Price: $13.99

$13.99 Best For: Natural, “clean girl” lashes that never look too grunge or clumpy.

4/5 What I Love: This mascara is like my fave little black dress in my closet: It’s always flattering, goes with everything, and works for any occasion.

An Honest Review Of The Mascara

To give a bit of context, on an everyday basis, I’m definitely a “less is more” kind of glam girl. When it comes to mascara in particular, I typically go for a more natural lash look (unless I’m doing a full beat moment with some chromatic eyeshadow and falsies). Because of that, this mascara definitely fits the bill for regular use.

Olivia Rose Rushing

First things first: If you plan on giving this mascara a try, the brand recommends layering while the product is still wet on your lashes — and I can confirm that the formula is layer-friendly (which you can’t say about a *lot* of mascaras). What’s more, adding on the layers with that technique helps prevent clumping.

What I first noticed about the wand is that the bristles are quite small, allowing them to brush through every single tiny lash hair. The wand’s head is flexible, and the formula also feels silky-smooth, creating a lengthened look with just one or two coats. I’ve used the iconic Maybelline Great Lash Mascara in the past, and I’d consider this its more minimalist younger sister.

Wearing two layers of the Very Black shade. Olivia Rose Rushing

Overall? The finished look is very natural and “clean girl,” and using the darkest shade is an effortless way to make your eyes truly pop on the daily. I’ll definitely be reaching for this mascara for those no-fuss, day-to-day makeup moments where I want something on my lashes that won’t smudge or budge.