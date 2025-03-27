Meghan Markle Just Revealed All The Beauty Products Behind Her Glow

Meghan Markle is spilling her beauty secrets. The Duchess of Sussex is known for her refined style that extends from her covetable wardrobe to her always-polished makeup, and now, she’s sharing exactly how she does it.

Since debuting her new show With Love, Meghan, earlier this month, the royal has been letting her followers deeper into her world. From cooking and gardening tips to what’s behind her radiant complexion, she’s revealing it all. And, luckily for beauty aficionados, she just shared on her her ShopMy account a list of dewy makeup and skin care must-haves she keeps in her cabinet.

The verdict? She loves a mix of high and low products you can easily incorporate into your own routine.

Meghan Markle’s Beauty Essentials

Having shared an extensive roundup of the beauty goodies she uses, the overarching theme is that they all feature items that help achieve a super-hydrated and moisturized base.

Her go-to cleanser is a drugstore gem from La Roche-Posay: the Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser. If she’s exfoliating, Markle relies on Arcona’s Cranberry Gommage. She’ll then slather on Tatcha’s The Serum Stick, then either Medicube’s Collagen Jelly Cream (a K-Beauty staple) or Tatcha’s The Dewy Skin Cream as a moisturizer.

If her skin needs some extra TLC, she rotates between Tata Harper’s Multi-Masking Set or the Sarah Chapman 3D Moisture Infusion Sheet Mask, plus Weleda’s iconic Skin Food for heavy-duty hydration.

Markle’s makeup essentials are also focused on radiance. Case in point? She swears by the RMS Beauty Magic Luminizer, for one, as well as Saie’s Glowy Super Gel, the latter of which is renowned for delivering a juicy, dewy makeup base.

It’s no wonder that the Duchess of Sussex is consistently visibly luminous.

Other Skin Care MVPs

One scroll through Markle’s beauty essentials and you’ll come to the conclusion that she probably has just as many lip products stashed in her bag as the rest of us.

In addition to loving Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask, she’s also a fan of the best-selling Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm and the Saint Jane Luxury Lip Shine. In the debate between a matte or glossy finish, it’s clear she’s all in for a jelly-like pout.

As for where she keeps all of her products safely stored, Markle named her longtime favorite brand Cuyana and its Leather Travel Case Set. How royally chic.