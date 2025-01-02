Meghan Markle To Star In Netflix Reality Show, With Love, Meghan

Meghan Markle rang in 2025 with a celebratory Instagram post, her first in years. Little did fans know that the sweet clip — in which the Duchess of Sussex runs on the beach, etching the new year in the sand — was teasing something bigger.

On Jan. 2, Netflix announced a new lifestyle reality show called With Love, Meghan. This isn’t the first time Meghan has collaborated with the streamer — through her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions, she’s worked on several docuseries including Harry & Meghan. However, With Love, Meghan marks an exciting transition to a focus on the home, kitchen, and all things entertaining. The tagline? “Create wonder in every moment.”

Meghan’s New Series Drops *Very* Soon

While the announcement of With Love, Meghan comes as a welcome surprise for the new year, it’s been in the works for some time. Back in April, Netflix teased that such a show was on the way, describing it as a celebration of “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

Fortunately, it won’t be much longer now. All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan premiere on Jan. 15 — perfect timing for those who resolved to enjoy delicious food and new experiences in 2025.

Netflix

Back In Her Lifestyle Era

If you followed Meghan before she became the Duchess of Sussex, you likely won’t be surprised by this announcement. Prior to shutting it down in 2017, Meghan’s lifestyle blog, The Tig, featured her favorite recipes, travel inspiration, and musings on all things fashion, beauty, and wellness.

Fittingly, With Love, Meghan will include the Suits alum’s tips for entertaining in its many forms. Through doing so, the streamer writes, “Meghan reveals how even the most minute details can help add beauty to our lives and, most importantly, help bring people together.”

Speaking of bringing people together, Meghan will be joined by several familiar faces over the course of her new show, which films in Montecito, California. Mindy Kaling and Meghan’s Suits friend and co-star Abigail Spencer are just a few of the stars who appear in the trailer. Prince Harry makes an appearance as well, sharing a sweet embrace with Meghan.

“I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it, surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them,” Meghan says in the trailer, later adding that she’s not concerned with the “pursuit of perfection,” but of joy. A fitting vibe for the new year!