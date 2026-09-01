Melanie Moreno may be a lover girl at heart, but she’s never been one to shy away from a little drama. After all, one of her most memorable moments in the Love Island villa came when she got into it with fellow castmate Beatriz Hatz, walked away from the fire pit, and started repeating, “Gimme 10.” Well, at the reunion, which airs the night of Aug. 31 on Peacock, Moreno is getting 10s across the board — not just for her vintage Dior dress, but for the icy silver glam to boot.

“We wanted to create an ethereal look,” says celebrity makeup artist Jimmy Stam, who did Moreno’s makeup for the occasion. “Melanie said she wanted to look and feel like a fairy, so we played with different textures, creating frosty pops on the eyes and cheeks. The reflective finish complemented the fabric of the dress and brought the whole look to life.”

To get that otherworldly glow, Stam used Haus Labs’ Gel-Powder Highlighter in Moonstone, a pale silver that he calls “the star of the look.” He packed the shimmer onto the inner corners of Moreno’s eyes before diffusing it across her lids.

Courtesy of Jimmy Stam. Courtesy of Jimmy Stam.

On her cheeks, Stam added more warmth by layering Haus Labs’ Glassy Ginger cream blush with a Pomelo Peach powder, then topping them off with the Glassy Opal highlighter balm and Moonstone “for an extra frosty finish.”

Courtesy of Jimmy Stam. Courtesy of Jimmy Stam.

With so much happening on the eyes and cheeks, Stam kept Moreno’s complexion relatively fresh and skin-like, mixing shades 370 and 350 of the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation with the matching concealer to create “a flawless, radiant base that would last throughout the reunion.” And instead of piling on bronzer, he used the Precision Sculpt Shaping Balm to softly contour her face, bringing the same product onto her lids for extra dimension.

Courtesy of Jimmy Stam. Courtesy of Jimmy Stam.

The lips stayed soft and neutral, with plenty of gloss to match the rest of the look. Stam lined them with Haus Labs’ new Edge Lip Liner in Chocolate Velour — one of the brand’s latest launches — before finishing Moreno’s reunion-ready pout with the PhD Hybrid Lip Oil in Tint, a sheer pink.

Paired with waist-length mermaid waves, the final result feels straight out of a fairy tale — albeit one with a few more recouplings and some not-so-Prince Charmings. But whatever her happily ever after ends up looking like, Moreno is taking the post-villa glow quite literally.