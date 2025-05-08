If the Met Gala red carpet is fashion’s most theatrical stage, the after parties are where the masks come off — and the beauty looks get even bolder.

Once the last star walks up the museum steps, celebrities can let their hair down (sometimes literally) and swap their couture for barely-there minis. Which means the party starts almost immediately.

What does this mean for their glam, you might ask? They get the opportunity to touch up their makeup and hair and transform it into something with a fresh edge and attitude. It’s the second act of the night, and the most fun part of the evening.

This year’s post-Met beauty moments were anything but an afterthought. From Megan Thee Stallion’s glamorous flipped bob to Doja Cat’s cool graphic pink cat-eye liner, A-listers certainly had fun with their style this year. And although they were headed into dark rooms, they always looked flash-photography ready.

Below, a look at the best of 2025’s Met Gala after-party beauty moments.

1 Alex Consani’s Bleached Brows Getty Images/WWD / Contributor Alex Consani was one of the hosts of the Apres Met 3 event at WSA, and her look reflected her title. With bleached brows and black, tight-lined eyeliner, it was a master class in contrast.

2 Keke Palmer’s Pink Stained Lip Getty Images/Marleen Moise / Stringer Keke Palmer went for a nostalgic pink stained lip that felt straight out of Y2K. She paired her statement pout with a fluttery eyelash for good measure.

3 Jenna Ortega’s Finger Waves Getty Images/The Hapa Blonde / Contributor Jenna Ortega’s Met Gala look was incredibly romantic, and while putting on a leggy display for A$AP Rocky’s after party at Jean’s, she kept her finger-waved hair intact along with a sharp contour and bold gold eyeshadow.

4 Rihanna’s Sharp Contoured Blush Getty Images/Aeon / Contributor Rihanna had a big night, and her looks were hit after hit (not that the world would expect anything less). Attending A$AP’s party, she opted for a sharp, cool-toned contour that matched her chic brown lip combo.

5 Megan Thee Stallion’s Flipped Bob Getty Images/Aeon / Contributor Megan Thee Stallion’s hair was the moment at the 2025 Met Gala. First, she did a tiered braid for the red carpet. For the after party, she dialed back the dramatics and went for an effortlessly chic flipped bob complete with a kiss curl.

6 Precious Lee’s High Contrast Lip Getty Images/Aeon / Contributor Precious Lee looked like a golden goddess for her post-Met activities. While the gold glitter eyeshadow in the corner of her eyes was stunning, her high-contrast lip was a true standout.

7 Hailey Bieber’s Sleek Blowout Getty Images/Aeon / Contributor Hailey Bieber transformed into a Schiaparelli princess for the Met Gala after parties, and she paired the sleek, dreamy look with an even dreamier blowout.

8 Doja Cat’s Graphic Liner Getty Images/Stephanie Augello / Contributor Doja Cat knows how to have fun with her style, and that’s exactly why she’ll forever be famous. For her party at Casa Cipriani, the singer went for a whimsical display of a sharp pink cat-eye liner and a yellow eyeshadow.

9 Julia Fox’s Navy Blue Under Eyeliner Getty Images/The Hapa Blonde / Contributor Liner is back, everyone. Julia Fox matched her ensemble with a cool navy blue eyeliner that gave her major Black Swan vibes.