It’s the day fashion girlies wait for all year long: Met Gala Day. As is tradition, the prestigious fête draws out the most exclusive, curated guest list. And the A-list invitees, who consider it a privilege to make the cut, plan their looks months in advance, depending on the yearly theme.

For this year’s celebration, held on May 5, the theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. Thankfully, this year’s roster of chic attendees understood the assignment.

Sydney Sweeney, who regularly knocks the theme out of the park, traipsed up the iconic Met steps wearing a jazz-inspired beaded number. Meanwhile, Teyana Taylor interpreted the sharp tailor-focused dress code regally in layered and powerful silhouettes. Even first-time attendees like Sadie Sink showed out in a mishmash of textures.

Though the night is still young and more attendees are sure to wow, below are the best-dressed celebs of the night so far.

Zendaya ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images In the past, Zendaya went for overtly dramatic numbers. This year, however, she kept it simple in a crisp Louis Vuitton suit with a cinched waist, flared trousers, and a floppy hat.

Coco Jones David Fisher/Shutterstock Jones interpreted tailoring spicily with her cream tuxedo dress sans bra. The ornately beaded piece featured a dramatic train that framed her equally decadent pants perfectly. Plus, peep her near floor-length braid.

Sydney Sweeney David Fisher/Shutterstock Instead of going the tailored route, Sweeney channeled the 1920s jazz age with a flapper-esque beaded number from Miu Miu. It featured a massive keyhole cutout with a floral appliqué accent. But the most direct reference was the baby hair styling. So good.

Teyana Taylor Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Tailoring at its finest? Teyana Taylor served just that in a pinstripe suit with a burgundy vest and matching power shoulder coat.

Sadie Sink Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images For her Met Gala debut, Sadie Sink wore a plunging black number with lace underlay. All in all, a success.

Venus Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Venus Williams represented tenniscore in a pleated skirt and bedazzled collared shirt. She zhuzhed up her look with a tinsel-trimmed coat and loafers in the same shade of fir green.

More to come...