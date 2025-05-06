At the 2025 Met Gala, stars showed up in their own interpretations of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme. While they sported fashionable ensembles and red carpet-worthy hair and makeup looks, the night’s A-listers certainly didn’t skimp on their manicures.

After all, the first Monday in May is the Super Bowl of fashion — and one’s fingertips can (and should) act as an extension of their couture look. Some stars prefer to complement their dazzling suits with more subtle yet still polished minimalist manis, such as Sadie Sink’s soap nails. Gabrielle Union also went with a low-key manicure via her short faded French nails.

On the other end of the spectrum were the more colorful and artsy nail designs. Sabrina Carpenter, for example, matched her designer ‘fit with a logo emblem on her tips, while Olympic athlete Sha’Carri Richardson rocked a multicolored gemstone-encrusted manicure worthy of a gold medal.

Ahead, keep scrolling for the most dazzling nail moments from the 2025 Met Gala you’ll want to save to your mani mood board.

1 Sha'Carri Richardson’s Gemstone-Covered Nails Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil / Staff Sha’Carri Richardson always has an on-point manicure on the track — and the same applies when she attends fashion’s biggest night out. To create a gorgeous color story with her lavender and butter yellow dress, the athlete sported multicolored tips covered in an array of rainbow-hued gemstones.

2 Sabrina Carpenter’s Logo Tips OPI/Zola Ganzorigt More to come...