“Soap Nails” Are The No-Makeup Makeup Look Of The Manicure World

Although they may not be as obvious, there are practically as many minimalist nail designs as maximalist works of fingertip-sized art. You’ve got the reverse and micro French tip variations, cuticle cuffs, and the option to add any sort of decal to a lone accent nail.

2025 has ushered in yet another simple yet sophisticated manicure option for the “less is more” folks: “soap nails.”

"Soap nails are the new, clean look,” Priscilla Nguyen, Aprés Nail educator, tells Bustle. “It's taking minimalistic to a whole new level." And it’s a chic design A-listers like Victoria Beckham and Selena Gomez have already tried on.

What Are Soap Nails?

This mani trend is exactly what it sounds like — it involves making your nails look like that bar in your shower.

“Soap nails are a trend characterized by a soft, translucent, and glossy finish that mimics the smooth, slightly sheer look of a bar of soap,” says Thea Green, founder of Nails. Inc. While they may look similar to milky nails at first glance, there are subtle differences.

“Milky nails are [more] opaque, but still have a sheer, creamy quality — they resemble diluted white or soft beige polish,” Green says. On the other hand, soap manis have a slightly translucent, jelly-like appearance with a wet-looking finish.

How To DIY A Soap Mani

To achieve the look, nail polish application is the key. Pro tip? Less is more. Nguyen recommends extremely sheer nude or pink shades, or a clear polish with a hint of pigment. Also, she says one coat is enough, followed by a top coat — this technique allows the natural color of your nail bed to peek through.

“If you want more coverage, then continue with two coats, but make sure to have a quality top coat that offers high shine,” says Nguyen.

Shade Matching Your Nails

For the perfect soap mani, you’ll want to consider your skin and undertones for the best match. As Nguyen says, this trend is about enhancing your natural nails.

For fair to light skin tones, Green recommends sheer milky pinks or soft whites, or baby pinks for cool tones. "These add warmth without looking too washed out," she explains. If you have a warm undertone, she suggests light peach, beige, or sheer nudes.

Sheer mauve, rosy-beige, and pinkish nudes are best suited for medium to tan skin with cool undertones, while caramel-toned neutrals, peachy pinks, and soft amber work for warmer tones. For deep to dark skin with cool undertones, she recommends deep mauve, sheer berry, or milky taupe.

And for deep to dark skin with warm undertones, warm mocha, honey beige, or soft amber shades are her top picks.