For Miley Cyrus, it’s always go bold or go home. (Remember her Texas blowout from the 2024 Grammys?)

At the 2025 Met Gala, the Grammy award-winning artist made a bold, sculptural statement with her gown, although it was her hair that left a real impression.

Designed to mirror the commanding elegance of her outfit, Cyrus’ updo became an extension of the garment itself: sleek and modern but also meticulously crafted — or tailored, if you will — from every angle.

Miley Cyrus’ Met Gala Hair

To bring the vision to life, hairstylist Bob Recine crafted an ornate braid that fused minimalism and impact.

“Tonight, Miley wanted to become one with the striking architecture of her custom Alaïa,” he exclusively tells Bustle. “To echo that powerful silhouette, I sculpted her hair into a sleek, pulled-back origami braid that felt commanding yet refined. It was all about clean strength and high-impact elegance.” The result was a hairstyle that complemented the sharp geometry of her gown while elevating the look with a refined edge.

Getty images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor

The hairstyle, he notes, was meant to reflect her evolving fashion narrative. “Miley is very fashion forward and has had almost all custom looks this year,” Recine adds. “By embracing her styling in combination with these fits, she embraces her uniqueness along with the natural beauty of couture.”

Getty Images/Matt Crossick - PA Images / Contributor

How The Rain Impacted Her Look

Pulling off such a polished updo wasn’t without its challenges. With rain in the forecast, durability was key.

“Knowing the weather was going to be wet and rainy, it was important that Miley’s look stayed sleek and sharp,” Recine says. “The Nexxus Volume Medium Hold Mousse and Slick Stick were my saviors here.”

To prep the hair, he used Nexxus Humectress 20-in-1 Perfector Spray, then added custom-matched Great Lengths extensions for subtle length and volume. He saturated her hair with mousse for a glassy finish, braided the ponytail, and locked in everything with the Slick Stick and Nexxus Epic Shine Anti-Humidity Spray — ensuring her hair looked flawless no matter the elements.