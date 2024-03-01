Thanks to Beyoncé’s most recent (and record-breaking) single “TEXAS HOLD 'EM,” the icon’s native state has been on every it girl’s lips.

Just as the Bey-loving girlies are dusting off their cowboy boots for a very country-inspired spring, the beauty world is leaning towards sky-high, full-volume “Texas hair.”

“Texas Hair” Is All About Full-Throttle Volume

Some of Hollywood’s biggest starlets have been formally ditching their super sleek strands in place of bouncy blowouts with serious volume. It’s something celebrity hair colorist Jenna Perry has officially dubbed “Texas hair.”

To get a vision of the lewk, consider Miley Cyrus’ larger-than-life blowout from the 2024 Grammy Awards (which she rocked yet again for her latest music video). And Beyoncé’s foray into the world of country music has coincided with voluminous hairstyles that are a total departure from the pin-straight platinum-hued hair she’s rocked within just the last few months.

In short, the hair trend is a play on the sentiment that everything is bigger in Texas, and features sky-high tresses that directly reference the country aesthetic. (Think Dolly Parton’s decades-long affinity for XXL ’dos.)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for creating the look at home? “I like to use the Olaplex Volumizing Blow Dry Mist on wet hair, focusing mainly on the roots so I can get that lift,” Perry tells Bustle. “Then, I use a round blow dry brush to maximize volume, and to finish, top it off with some curls using a large-barrel curling iron.” Et voilà.

Big Hair Owned Fashion Week, Too

During this current season of fashion week, big hair all but owned the runways. The Marc Jacobs show featured oversized 1960s bouffants, while Chavarria had its models rocking fluffy, brushed-out curls.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Jan. 22, Kacey Musgraves opted for a polished Texas hair look at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, finishing off the ’do with a thick, ’90s-era headband.

Most recently, during Paris Fashion Week, Emily Ratakjowski co-signed the trend when she wore her typically straight dark brunette hair in massively textured curls.

5 Volumizing Hair Products To Try

To try out the big hair trend for yourself, keep scrolling to shop editor-approved volumizing products that’ll help zhuzh your strands.

This Volumizing Blow Dry Mist is the perfect prep step before your at-home blowouts. “It gives your hair the body and volume that you need to achieve that big, bouncy, Texan hair, but it doesn’t feel greasy or tacky,” says Perry.

Meant to be applied on clean, damp hair, the Plus Size Volume & Body Mousse not only creates enviable volume, but works to freeze the results for a more long-lasting style.

The Medium Hold Hairspray XXL Volume boosts volume *and* shine, serving as a finishing touch for big hair that will last throughout the day and night.

The Lift Me Up Hair Thickener Spray is a lightweight treatment that not only adds instant volume, but works over time to thicken thin strands thanks to its nourishing formula.

Shake some of the EXPANDA Dust Volumizing Powder to your roots for a boost in volume, or use it as a refreshing dry shampoo between washes.