You can always count on the MTV Video Music Awards to begin award season with a bang. Unlike the black tie attire of the Oscars or the Emmys, the VMAs’ (unofficial) dress code tends to lean edgier and more experimental. It’s the one where celebs reliably turn out looks that become unforgettable moments in pop culture. (See: Lady Gaga’s meat dress, Lil Kim’s lavender sequined jumpsuit and matching nipple pasty, and Rose McGowan’s naked chainmail moment.)

The 2025 ceremony was no exception. Keeping in line with that fearless energy, stars embraced the naked-dress trend in barely-there, see-through looks, and their glam also rose to the occasion. Doja Cat understood the assignment, sporting perfectly ’80s hair and makeup that she paired with a colorful, harlequin-print Balmain dress. Meanwhile, celebs like Ashlee Simpson and Haley Kalil threw it back to the early aughts with crimped hair (a trend that, BTW, is making a comeback this year).

On the makeup front, Paris Hilton rocked smokier-than-usual eye makeup that had her looking grunge-chic. Then there was Latto, whose coral-colored draped blush popped against her metallic gown.

Scroll on for the standout hair and makeup looks from the 2025 MTV VMAs.

1 Doja Cat’s ’80s Beat Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz / Contributor While promoting her upcoming album, Doja has leaned into an ’80s-inspired beauty aesthetic — and she carried that look to the VMAs. She wore her blonde hair in long, tousled ringlets with dramatic volume and wispy bangs, pairing it with a vibrant red lip and sharp cat-eye.

2 Lady Gaga’s Dark Romantic Vibe Getty Images/Manny Carabel / Stringer Lady Gaga, who won Artist of the Year, showed up looking very goth-chic. With her black micro bangs, red ombré lip, and burgundy-colored eyeshadow, she was serving Lydia Dietz — fitting for the upcoming guest star of Wednesday Season 2.

3 Latto’s Draped Blush Getty Images/Christopher Polk / Contributor Latto was radiant in a shimmering gold dress and soft waves — though it was her pink draped blush moment that channeled true main-character energy.

4 Ice Spice’s Pink Updo Getty Images/Mike Coppola / Staff Ice Spice rocked cotton candy–colored strands in a perfectly undone updo, finishing the look with wispy bangs and face-framing tendrils.

5 Paris Hilton’s Grunge Glam Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff Hilton strayed from her typical sun-kissed California girl beat, opting for a grunge smoky eye — a moody complement to her black leather minidress.

6 Ashlee Simpson’s Crimped Hair Getty Images/Noam Galai / Stringer Simpson channeled peak Y2K with a long, crimped ’do parted cleanly down the middle.

7 Ariana Grande’s Pastel Lids Getty Images/Catherine Powell / Stringer Ariana Grande embraced this year’s polka dot obsession with her spotted peplum dress, trying the look together with soft pastel eye makeup.

8 FKA Twigs’ Headphones Hair Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil / Staff FKA Twigs styled her braids into an optical-illusion silhouette, complete with spiked details in the back.

9 Justine Skye’s Afro Getty Images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor Justine Skye dazzled at the VMAs in a slinky metallic gown and matching eyeshadow. She further elevated the look with bleached brows and a sculpted micro afro, adding a bold touch to her ensemble.

10 Sabrina Carpenter’s Tousled Hair Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil / Staff Sabrina Carpenter is pure spice. The “Manchild” singer wore her long blonde hair in tousled, voluminous waves that cascaded down her back.

11 Brittany Snow’s Old Hollywood Waves Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff The Hunting Wives star Brittany Snow showed up with perfect Old Hollywood waves, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco, who used amika products to keep her look in place.