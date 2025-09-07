Whether she’s attending Fashion Week or an awards show, no one makes an entrance quite like Doja Cat. At the 2025 MTV VMAs on Sept. 7, the “Woman” hitmaker proved her unparalleled head-turning abilities when she sashayed down the red carpet in a Balmain look that was all sorts of maximalist — combining sparkles, a fun harlequin print, and pops of pastels. Although “camp” and “risqué” aren’t two words that typically belong together in a sentence, Doja managed to give the whimsical camp aesthetic a risqué update.

Doja’s Bedazzled, OTT Mini

Doja isn’t one to shy away from a bold pattern. Her recent looks have been a series of animal print extravaganzas, but she switched it up at the VMAs, where she attended as both a nominee and as a performer. Instead of channeling leopard spots or zebra stripes, she went for a diamond-print dress in powder blue and butter yellow with an off-the-shoulder detail and an exaggerated sweetheart neckline that flaunted her décolletage.

As if that wasn’t flamboyant enough, the entire neckline was encrusted in pink crystals, which trailed the center of her dress, cutting through the exaggerated hip silhouette and down the micro-mini hem.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

A Moment For Her Accessory

Adding another touch of whimsy, the “Say So” hitmaker also carried a $6,000 crystal-encrusted minaudière by Judith Leiber in the shape of a giant red lipstick. The accessories designer is known for her whimsical designs, and Doja’s was no different.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ummm... She Did What?

Committing to the bit, she turned her red carpet walk into something of an art performance when she fished out an actual tube of red lipstick from her bag, applied it to her already crimson lips, and then ate it.

To round out the campy vibe, Doja styled her blonde hair with major volume, tousled ringlets, and wispy bangs, à la Dolly Parton’s signature look that dominated the ’80s.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Bra-As-Top Number

Kicking off the show with a rendition of “Jealous Type,” Doja took the stage in a more low-key outfit. She wore a cropped white button-down more akin to a sleeved bra, black trousers, and a Carrie Bradshaw-inspired skinny black belt around her bare waist.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her range.