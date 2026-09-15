The products in my skin care routine fall into one of two categories: They’re either functional or they feel good. Most, of course, are the former; after all, I want to be rewarded for my diligence. But I use a select few products purely for their sensorial pleasures — think sheet masks and cryo sticks. Recently, however, I’ve discovered something that checks both boxes: Neuraé’s Harmonie The Eye Contour.

The treatment is designed to tackle the usual eye-related skin concerns, including fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles, with a botanical-forward formula. It also features a cooling metal tip that feels instantly soothing as you apply it. Perhaps most impressive, though, is the neuroscience within the tube: Alongside skin-nourishing actives are neuroactive ingredients specifically designed to address the visible effects of stress and fatigue around the eyes — both of which I know a thing or two about.

I’ve been using the treatment twice a day since mid-April, and I can confidently say it’s become one of the more intriguing eye treatments I’ve tried. Read on for my honest review of Neuraé’s Harmonie The Eye Contour.

Fast Facts

Price: $100

$100 Best for : Fine lines, puffiness, dark circles, and tired-looking eyes.

: Fine lines, puffiness, dark circles, and tired-looking eyes. Rating : 4.9/5

: 4.9/5 What I like: Its silky texture, cooling applicator, and instant depuffing effects.

Neuraé Harmonie The Eye Contour

If you’re not familiar, Neuraé’s entire line is centered on addressing the effects your emotions can have on your skin. Its formulas do this through what the brand calls neuro-ingredients, neuro-textures, and neuro-fragrances — essentially, a combination of topical, sensorial, and olfactory approaches designed to help counteract the visible effects of stress.

The Eye Contour falls under Neuraé’s Harmonie collection, which is meant to restore and rebalance the complexion. Its formula features a mix of traditional skin care ingredients and the brand’s more unconventional neuro-ingredients. Watercress extract, for example, is rich in antioxidants and is used to support firmer, calmer-looking skin, while codium extract helps target puffiness and the appearance of dark circles. Caffeine lends an additional de-puffing effect, while hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and shea butter provide hydration.

Neuraé

Then there are the ingredients that make the formula particularly Neuraé: Alpine skullcap, Eperua, and red indigo. According to the brand, these botanical extracts work by influencing the skin’s levels of so-called positive and negative messengers, with the goal of promoting a more relaxed, energized appearance and reducing visible signs of fatigue. Translation: It’s not just trying to make your under-eyes look better; it’s taking a more holistic approach to the relationship between stress and skin.

Its fragrance, meanwhile, comes from orange blossom — a scent the brand describes as having an energizing yet grounding effect.

My Review

Since I’m in my 30s, I no longer consider eye cream an unnecessary skin care step. (Seeing how fatigue and stress affect my under-eye area is sobering, to say the least.) That said, I’m not really picky with which one I use, as long as I’m using something. But Neuraé’s Eye Contour has upped my standards.

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When I first squeezed some of the product onto the back of my hand, I was struck by how silky it felt. The cream is luxuriously silky, but absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving behind a soft dewiness. I excitedly squeezed some more out so I could apply it with the metal applicator — which, combined with the product’s velvety texture, became a mini massage moment that felt utterly delightful, especially in the morning. After swirling it underneath my eyes, over my crow’s feet, and along my orbital bone, my skin looked subtly more radiant and depuffed.

As I said, I’ve been using the product twice daily for over four months now, and I’ve noticed some subtle changes. Namely, the dark circles that have plagued me since becoming a perpetually tired mom have diminished, and the fine lines around my eyes look smoother. Note that I haven’t had Botox since early May, so I’d credit at least some of these effects to The Eye Contour.

Applying it has actually become my favorite part of my skin care routine. After particularly long nights during which my toddler wakes up multiple times calling for me, the formula and metal-tip combo serve as a shot of espresso for my eyes — making me at least appear more ready for the day than I actually feel.

The Verdict

As a beauty editor, I’m going to religiously use skin care products that work for me even if they don’t have a delightful fragrance or luscious texture to offer. Still, I love that Neuraé’s Harmonie The Eye Contour is both functional and pleasurable. Applying it is my daily self-care moment, and the formula is an A-plus stand-in between my Botox appointments. If you’re looking for an eye treatment that delivers visible results while making the act of applying it feel like a tiny luxury, this one is worth the splurge.