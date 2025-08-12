Since she launched her fragrance line in 2024, Bella Hadid has passionately poured her energy into 'Ôrəbella. In fact, the long-time top supermodel has largely stepped away from her modeling career (save for select runway appearances and campaigns) to focus on her collection of aromatherapy-meets-skin-care-forward scents.

As her over 61 million Instagram followers already know, Hadid has been teasing her latest drop, which officially launches Aug. 13. The newness in question? Eternal Roots, the brand’s fifth fragrance.

Meet Eternal Roots

This skin perfume — as 'Ôrəbella describes its fragrances — is classified as a woody fruity scent. Developed by famed perfumer Jérôme Epinette (the nose behind many Byredo and Atelier Cologne fragrances), the multilayered elixir opens with lychee, pink pepper, and bergamot into its heart of raspberry blossom, pink sugar, suede, and labdanum before drying down into its wood-heavy base, starring papyrus, vetiver, birch smoke, and patchouli.

‘Ôrebella

The combination is intentionally unexpected. That’s exactly the idea, according to Hadid: The scent is all about feeling both grounded and uplifted; strong and sweet.

“Eternal Roots is a tribute to personal growth and a reminder for us all to pause, reflect, embrace joy, strength, and balance throughout life’s journey,” the founder shared in a press release.

Housed in the brand’s signature geode-shaped bottle in a terracotta hue — a nod to its earthy character — the scent also incorporates three essential oils for their aromatherapy benefits: papyrus for strength, bergamot for optimism, and vetiver root for calmness.

The Review

Of all five ‘Ôrəbella scents, Eternal Roots might be the most distinctive. It balances fruit and earth in a way that feels both intriguing and wearable.

'Ôrəbella

At first spritz, I mainly notice the lychee note with a touch of spiciness via pink pepper. It’s gourmand yet airy, leaning bright and sparkling over sugary. As it settles, it metamorphoses into its raspberry and suede heart that, to me, feels sensual and like an elevated way to wear a sweet perfume.

As the day wore on, the fragrance became increasingly earthy thanks to its woody aromatic blend. The patchouli and vetiver stood out the most to me, but there was still a faint hint of the fruity notes. I couldn’t stop sniffing my arm.

It’s the kind of fragrance that evolves with you throughout the day — from vibrant and playful to grounded and warm. I think I’ve found a new addition to my fragrance wardrobe.