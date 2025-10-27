Before becoming the mother of modern beauty and the first makeup artist to be awarded damehood by Queen Elizabeth II, Pat McGrath was a self-taught creative navigating London’s electric ’90s club scene, hoping for a breakthrough in an industry that had long sidelined Black talent.

Everything’s changed in the years since — not just for McGrath, but for the beauty world at large — and her part in shaping it into a more inclusive, playful space cannot be overstated. Her fingers, which she famously prefers over brushes, have been behind some of the most iconic runway looks in history, from Alexander McQueen’s feather lashes to John Galliano’s Betty Boop lips. And, of course, there’s the mega-viral glass skin look she created for Margiela’s 2024 artisanal collection.

Now, as a judge for Instagram Rings — the platform’s first-ever awards for standout creators — McGrath celebrates artists who, like herself, have forged their own paths. Below, the Grand Dame of Makeup chats about how the beauty world has evolved, the products behind her viral Victoria’s Secret runway looks, and the one trend that will never go out of style.

Glass skin at Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection 2024. Pat McGrath Labs Feather lashes at Alexander McQueen’s fall/winter 2014 show. Getty/Victor VIRGILE 1 / 2

You’ve navigated beauty’s biggest transformations, from the supermodel era to influencers. At this stage in your career, can you predict a viral moment?

I never create with virality in mind. My focus is on interpreting the story from the designer or client and bringing it to life through makeup. The magic happens when the products, artistry, and emotion all align, and it’s always so much fun watching the recreations and excitement afterwards — it’s so flattering!

For the Victoria’s Secret show, Adam Selman wanted the women to look radiant, powerful, and angelic — and luminosity has always been central to my approach. We used my LUST: Gloss formulas in Earth Angel, Pale Fire Nectar, and Bronze Venus, plus the Skin Fetish: Divine Bronzer and Divine Glow Highlighter to create luminous, modern skin.

What was the moment you realized influencers weren’t just participating in beauty trends but actually shaping them?

I would say it was when social media platforms like Instagram took off. They’ve really helped democratize beauty and made it so trends are no longer dictated to you, but you can be the one to shape them. And also, anyone can be an influencer. We all influence someone in our lives — I find that so empowering and inspiring.

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Getty Images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor

What sets the best beauty influencers apart?

It’s someone who brings their true self to everything they post — their voice, their story, their vibe. It’s not about perfection; it’s about taking creative chances and trying new things.

Which creators should we be watching?

One of the Rings winners, Golloria, who is fearlessly herself on Instagram. It’s so important to spotlight young and diverse women in these spaces that are unapologetic and truly working to make changes in this industry. Golloria is so authentic, beautiful inside and out, and amazing at making other young girls feel seen and heard.

Then there is Mimi Choi, who has this unbelievable way of creating these mind-bending optical illusions through her art. The way she uses makeup and textiles to create art on herself — I’m just forever in awe of that talent. It’s also so unique to her, which I love.

@patmcgrathreal

There was a time when a beauty trend would take a whole season to evolve — now it's born and goes viral in hours. How have you adapted your creative process to match that pace?

I’ve learned not to chase trends — to focus on creating moments instead. Trends are fleeting; artistry is timeless. When I created the glass skin look at Margiela, I had no idea it would become a global phenomenon that people would still talk about years later. That’s the joy of beauty — it’s cyclical, spontaneous, and ever-evolving. My process stays rooted in experimentation and storytelling, no matter how fast the cycle moves.

Sound off on these beauty trends — the mob wife aesthetic.

Glamour with an edge — it’s confidence turned all the way up.

Clean girl makeup.

It’s the modern evolution of minimalism — luminous, understated, and intentional.

Blush blindness.

A celebration of exuberance and excess — I’m obsessed.

Glazed skin.

My lifelong obsession! Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Legendary Glow Setting Spray and Sublime Perfection Highlighter deliver that luminous, light-catching skin I’ve always championed. Glow isn’t a trend — it’s eternal.

What’s your main piece of advice for beauty creators trying to break through on Instagram?

Find your own point of view and protect it. Authenticity is what endures. Don’t be afraid to take creative risks, try new techniques, and make mistakes. That’s how artistry grows. Social media is about connection and curiosity — the more you explore, the more you evolve. That’s what we’re celebrating with Rings: creativity without fear.

Looking toward next year, where do you see beauty headed? Is there a trend that you hope stays in 2025?

I see beauty becoming even more personal and hybrid — part art, part self-care, part technology. As for what I hope stays? Glow. Always glow.

How do you stay creatively refreshed, and where do you turn for inspiration?

Inspiration is everywhere: backstage, on runways, in archives, on social media. The trick is to keep your eyes open and your imagination restless.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.