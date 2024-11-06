Although beauty trends seem to have shifted away from bold eyeshadow looks after 2016’s cut-crease craze, I’ve remained true to my love of colorful pigment. To me, nothing feels more satisfying than a glistening hint of color in my inner corners or under my lash line that matches my outfit.

So, when I saw that celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta released a collection of shimmering eyeshadow duos that are going viral on TikTok, it was a no-brainer that I’d have to try them out for myself.

I tend to stick to opaque finishes when it comes to powdered shadows since they really stand out upon application, so I was curious to see how a glitter that’s more fine and holographic would pop.

After trying these duos, let me tell you: They’re nearly sold out on Sephora for a reason. All five of the Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duos — which come in shades ranging from vibrant magenta to twinkling chocolate brown — create the most illuminating and dynamic shine I’ve ever seen from a shadow.

Read on for my honest review of the newness and why these eyeshadow duos have become a staple in my glam routine.

Fast Facts:

Price: $42

Price: $42

Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I Love: It’s easily blendable pigment with dynamic shine, incredible color payoff, and long-lasting wear.

Patrick Ta’s Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duos

What sets the Eye Illusion Eyeshadows apart from other glitter pigments is that they provide the bright color payoff that most people are looking for in a colorful product — but because the sparkly granules are so small, they catch the light in a way that looks extra radiant and iridescent. You aren’t getting that blinding effect that can happen when the light hits larger twinkling chunks used in denser formulas.

Plus, the pearl pigments make the result appear more dynamic and dimensional because it adds to the reflective qualities that make the eyes appear holographic. Additionally, the gel-like translucent base of the formula allows the color to shine on every skin tone.

And it’s buildable — the more you apply, the thicker the luminosity will appear. When it comes to application, you can pack it on using a brush or your fingers depending on how much control and precision you’re looking for.

Obsessed Isn’t Even The Word

Testing these eyeshadows felt like divine timing with my birthday celebration on Nov. 2. For that night, I went for the silver shade in the duo We Need Better Lighting to match the jewelry I wore with my outfit. With glittery shades, I prefer to have better control over the product placement, so I applied using a brush. After swiping, I got nervous because it looked very sheer on the tool — but once I patted the pigment onto my lids, I was instantly enamored with how stunning the shine was.

On the Patrick Ta website, the product is described as a “sophisticated sparkle” and that’s exactly what I would call it. These shimmery shades feel like an adult version of the chunky glitters you would buy from Claire’s as a tween. Don’t get me wrong, I still love a vivid shade, but something like this is perfect for when you’re looking for a more demure slay — making them great for dinners, club moments, bar hang-outs, or an office holiday party. Another plus was that the shadow left no glitter fallout on my cheeks, which is a common problem when handling sparkly shades. It offers long wear, too; by the end of my night of partying, the dazzle looked just as good as when I first applied it.

I wore the duo I’m With Her — a bright fuchsia and rose gold — to a concert the next night. This made me become even more enchanted with the formula. Although these striking shades maintain the same fine glitter particles as the other hues, the bright colors were so distinct and alluring.

The Final Verdict

For some, $42 might seem like a steep price for just two eyeshadow colors, but I cannot stress enough how the formula, color payoff, and lasting ability make these duos so worth it. While I plan on using my thicker glitters for the nights when I feel like being extra, these will definitely become a mainstay in my casual going-out makeup routine.