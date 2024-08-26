Growing up in a predominantly white neighborhood in San Diego, Patrick Ta often felt like an outsider. “I didn’t feel like I fit in,” says Ta, a makeup artist and Vietnamese American. Seeking clarity and a fresh start, he moved to Arizona at 18, where he discovered his passion for makeup — something that finally allowed him to embrace his identity.

“[Makeup] gave me so much confidence,” Ta shares with Bustle. “I received my first compliment when I did makeup and it allowed me to find my voice and be who I am today.”

Today, Ta is not only the go-to makeup artist for a roster of A-list celebrities but also the founder of his eponymous beauty brand, Patrick Ta Beauty, which has become synonymous with illuminating body oils and cult-favorite dual-sided blush palettes. Besides dropping hit makeup products, it’s his commitment to diversifying the beauty industry that sets him apart.

“I want people to open their social media and be able to identify with the faces on their screen,” Ta says, referring to his latest campaign, Beauty That Brings You Out — one that embodies his vision for a more inclusive beauty world. “Representation wasn’t always there for me growing up and I’m proud to build a brand that champions this.”

Ahead, Ta opens up about his journey, from navigating the complexities of growing up as a first-generation American to how he’s pushing for more authenticity in beauty.

How did it feel growing up as a first-generation American?

I am so proud to be a first-generation Vietnamese American today, but growing up, I didn’t always embrace my culture. I just wanted to fit in, but I was shy and felt uncomfortable in my skin. I endured a lot of bullying. What I know now is that I don’t want to blend in. I blossomed as a person once I started to embrace my own identity, and makeup is truly what built my confidence piece by piece.

What's your earliest beauty memory?

Growing up, my mom owned a few nail salons, so I was always surrounded by beauty in that sense. It wasn’t until meeting my roommate who was a makeup artist when I moved to Scottsdale that I fell in love with makeup and this industry altogether.

Can you talk more about how you decided to work in the beauty industry?

I dropped out of high school to find my own path, which is when I moved to Arizona. I met a group of women who empowered me to pursue my dreams. I would play around with makeup on them, and they’d come in to see me before going out. I remember [doing] makeup was my first job and I honestly wanted to do it [regardless if] I was going to be paid or not. Eventually, I took a leap and moved to Los Angeles, and it all began to take off.

How has your experience growing up as a first-gen American influenced your brand and the products you create?

Growing up I didn’t see beauty in myself, but now I am so proud to embrace my culture and do so through my artistry techniques, products, and brand campaigns — especially with Beauty That Brings You Out.

One example that influenced my brand is the fact that many Asians, especially East Asians, have monolid eye shapes or hooded eyelids. I wanted to show how beautiful that is, so I intentionally cast Asian models for our eyeshadow palette campaign — a representation that’s very rarely seen for eyeshadow campaigns in America. It’s really important to me that you can see someone who looks like you in the images we create.

What do you hope the message of the Beauty That Brings You Out campaign conveys?

The primary message is celebrating who you are and expressing yourself confidently, and I hope that it truly encourages everyone to live and be their most authentic self. I want people to embrace who they are, every step of the way.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.