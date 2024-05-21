Perfume has a way of being deeply personal with the ability to spark memories and ignite emotions. In fact, scent is closely linked to the part of our brains that triggers emotion.

Some scents aim to embody the energy of the sun, radiating feelings of warmth and joy to both the wearer and those close enough to breathe them in. Others are drenched in gourmand notes, like vanilla, creating an overwhelming sensation of calm and nostalgia.

Then, there are pheromone perfumes. If you’ve been on #beautytok in the last year, you may have come across people spritzing themselves with scents that promise to attract those around them. And believe it or not, they just may work.

What Are Pheromones?

Pheromones are odorless chemicals that send subconscious signals to those around you. These signals, which are naturally produced by your body, can indicate instinctual attraction to a potential mate, and topping them off with a spritz of pheromone-infused fragrance has the potential to up that attraction even further.

Anecdotally, people have claimed that these pheromone perfumes are the secret to attracting a lover. Others say that these scents can subconsciously lend more confidence to the wearer, which could, in turn, lead to finding a love — or lust — match.

Whether or not you believe in the power of pheromone perfumes, why not put it to the test? Here are eight options to get you started.

8 Pheromone Perfumes

2 The Luxe Gender-Neutral Pick Worthy Eau de Parfum Moodeaux $98 See On Moodeaux Formulated to transcend gender, Worthy Eau de Parfum is brimming with the pheromone-drenched essences of orange blossom, red roses, lavender, dry musk, and vanilla woods.

3 The Skin Musk Roll-On Sphinx Roll-On Riddle $58 See On Riddle Sphinx is a pheromone oil that lies close to the skin and is slightly more potent than your usual eau de parfum. It uses aromas of smooth sandalwood and soft Egyptian musk to leave a trail of pure seduction in its wake.

4 The Sheer Floral Bouquet Bliss Natural Perfume Spray RawChemistry $29.90 See On RawChemistry Perfect for spring, Bliss is a sheer floral bouquet of honeysuckle, jasmine, and greenery which is enhanced by the power of pheromones.

5 The Desire-Attracting Seducer Wicked Temptress Roll-On Perfume Oil Art Of The Root $15.99 See On Art Of The Root Wicked Temptress uses a stunning blend of pheromones and essential oils — like hibiscus, ylang ylang, jasmine, and neroli — to create an ambery floral aroma that attracts power and desire.

7 The Lovely Love Magnet Original Scent Perfume Oil Venom $45 $27 See On Venom Yet another TikTok-discovered pheromone perfume, Venom’s Original Scent smells of lively coffee, spicy pepper, creamy orange blossom, and alluring jasmine petals.