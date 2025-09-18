This Face-Lifting Massage Band Is Shockingly Comparable To Botox

When I found out I was pregnant, I knew surprises were in store — but I didn’t expect my face to change so quickly, or to miss my regular Botox treatments quite this much.

I started getting injections in my jaw a few years ago to help with TMJ, and they were nothing short of life-changing. The neurotoxins relaxed my overactive chewing muscles, which meant the tension headaches, grinding, and jaw pain disappeared almost immediately. As an added — and very welcome — bonus, they made my face look more sculpted.

In the nine months since my last treatment, I’ve begun to really feel the absence of my injectables. My teeth grinding has gotten out of control (yet another surprise side effect of pregnancy, apparently), and my face has taken on a softer, squarer shape than what I’d grown used to.

So when I got a press release about the PMD SMAS Lifting Massage Band — marketed as the “first ever lifting massage face band” that promised to lift and sculpt the jawline and relieve facial tension — I knew I had to give it a try (after checking with my doctor, of course). And boy, am I glad I did.

Fast Facts

Price: $159

$159 Best for : Lifting and sculpting the jawline, relieving facial tension, improving skin firmness, reducing puffiness

: Lifting and sculpting the jawline, relieving facial tension, improving skin firmness, reducing puffiness Rating : 4.8/5

: 4.8/5 What I like: Quick treatment, extremely easy to use and totally hands-free, offers noticeable immediate and long-term effects

PMD SMAS Lifting Massage Band

PMD is known for bringing pro-grade devices into your bathroom at reasonable price points (like the lip plumping and microdermabrasion tools), and the SMAS Lifting Massage Band is another A+ addition to its lineup.

The band itself hugs your face with gentle upward pressure to help define the jawline and tighten areas where skin may be starting to sag. Then, a duo of “power pods” snap in and bring a workout to your face using two different types of technology: the “E-Wave” tech, which sends tiny pulses into your facial muscles to make them contract and relax; and the “Sonicglow” tech, which delivers sonic vibrations to stimulate circulation. Together, they help tone, firm, and sculpt.

Each session takes just 10 minutes. The pods rotate through five modes — warming up, massaging, tightening, lifting, and balancing — changing every 30 seconds so your face never gets “used” to one move. You can also choose from five intensity levels, ranging from a gentle buzz to a more advanced workout, depending on what feels good for you.

My Review

I’ve tested a lot of beauty tech in my decade-plus as an editor, but I can confidently say I’ve never experienced anything quite like this.

Before strapping on the band, you need to apply a conductive gel (the brand suggests its Lifting Collagen Ampoule Mist, which I used during testing). The first time I tried it, I spent a few minutes fiddling with the Velcro to figure out how it was supposed to sit, but once it was in place, I was surprised by how comfortable it felt. The fit was snug without being restrictive — I could still talk and move normally. And because it’s totally wireless, I loved that I could multitask with it on (read: lounge on the couch watching Love Thy Nader).

The pods click into three different spots along the band, depending on what area you want to target, from your chin up to your temples. To turn them on, you press a button on each pod, which starts the warm-up mode. From there, you adjust the intensity with simple plus and minus buttons.

Each mode has its own color cue — blue for warm-up, green for massage, purple for tightening, navy for lifting, and red for balancing — and they all deliver a slightly different sensation. Expect a mix of quick pulses and longer vibrations that feel like a futuristic facial massage. After 10 minutes, the device powers off on its own, and the results are noticeable right away.

Before After 1 / 2

That said, it’s not perfect. I wish there were an indicator to show the exact intensity level. And unless you press both pods at the exact same second, the intervals get a little out of sync — so at times, you’re feeling multiple sensations at once. Still, those quirks feel minor compared to how good my face looks and feels after each session.

The Verdict

Even after a single session, my face looked more sculpted — similar to the results I usually get from a Botox injection in my jaw. More importantly, it helped melt away weeks of built-up tension and discomfort.

The brand suggests using it three to five times a week for longer-lasting benefits. I’ve been consistent for two weeks, and while I haven’t noticed dramatic long-term changes yet, the immediate “wow” effect keeps me coming back.

At $159, it’s a fraction of the cost of Botox with surprisingly comparable results — so there’s a good chance it won’t just be a pregnancy stand-in, but a permanent part of my routine.