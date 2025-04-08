Do you visibly cringe when you hear the word “matte” or did you make it out of 2016 unscathed? For plenty of makeup aficionados, the former rings true.

In today’s era of glowy complexions and radiance-heavy skin, the muted, velvety finish has largely been left behind, regarded more as a relic of the beauty guru era than a modern must-have. And like many others with oily skin, I’ve spent years trying to make friends with dewiness after ditching the ultra-matte looks.

The main thing I’ve learned? Toying with the line between glow and grease often means layering in the right products — something with grip — to keep everything in place and prevent that dreaded makeup-slipping mess.

So when I heard Rare Beauty was launching a matte version of its wildly popular Soft Pinch blush, I was both intrigued and a bit surprised.

Well, after trying it out, I found myself reconsidering whether matte was truly the enemy I’d made it out to be. Was I gaslighting myself? Perhaps. But what if matte could be long-lasting and also wearable, buildable, and creamy too? That’s what this launch set out to do.

Read on for everything you need to know about Rare Beauty’s new Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush.

Fast Facts

Price: $27

$27 Best for: Luminous, long-lasting, watercolor-like finish

Luminous, long-lasting, watercolor-like finish My rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 What we like: Super buildable and creamy

Super buildable and creamy What we don’t like: It can be hard to apply with the wrong brush

Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Matte Blush

Launched late last month, Rare Beauty expanded its stacked catalogue with the Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush. This innovative formula was designed to blend like a cream but set to a powdery finish, delivering a weightless, blurred effect that feels just as dreamy as it looks.

As for the bouncy, buildable texture that makes it easy to apply and layer, this is a stark departure from the brand’s TikTok-viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which is known for only taking one drop (and sometimes that’s still too much!) for a serious impact. These, on the other hand, offer the flexibility to create either a vibrant pop of color or a soft, diffused flush.

This product is definitely a step away from the dry, cakey horror you might know from matte formulas of the past. It’s packed with nourishing oils, keeping hydration front and center. Pomegranate seed oil brings in antioxidants to help protect and hydrate, while papaya seed and rose hip oils give your skin that deep moisture boost.

Beyond hydration, the formula is water-, sweat-, and humidity-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about it transferring or smudging.

My Review

Daisy Maldonado

As someone who works in the beauty world, I’ve heard whispers of a matte comeback for a while now. This launch confirmed it. However, matte has undergone quite the makeover since everyone last saw it — and it’s ready to hang out with the grown-ups.

When I first applied this bouncy blush, I was instantly surprised at how sheer the formula was. It didn’t pack the pigmented punch I was expecting right off the bat, but that’s where the magic happened: The blush built up beautifully to create this soft, watercolor-like flush that still felt fresh and lightweight. It also has a slight shimmer to it that, when captured in the light, really looked next-level.

I really appreciated how it wasn’t heavy or cakey at all. In fact, it looked luminous, despite being matte. IMO, it’s the perfect balance of soft, natural color without the flat, dry finish I often associate with matte formulas.

Another impressive thing to note? How long-lasting it was. I took it with me while traveling and, after hours of exploring, it still looked freshly applied with next to no fading. I didn’t need to reapply, and I seriously received so many compliments on how natural and glowy my cheeks looked.

While I’m a fan of the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, this Matte Bouncy version is a game-changer. It’s so much simpler to use, making it more beginner-friendly. The bouncy, buildable formula is forgiving, and I can easily apply it on the go without a brush or mirror. It’s the kind of blush I can keep in my bag and touch up whenever I need a quick boost of color.

The Verdict

I’ve been a fan of Rare Beauty’s blush lineup for a while, and this new launch only solidifies that.

While I was curious about how much this matte version would truly differ from the other products in the range, I was genuinely impressed. The formula is unique in the best way, delivering a soft, buildable flush with a finish that’s matte but not flat. It manages to give that beautiful watercolor effect without feeling heavy or drying, which is exactly what I’ve been looking for in a matte product.

What really sealed the deal for me, though, is how user-friendly it is. Consider my relationship with matte to be on the mend after this.