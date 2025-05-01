Rebecca Black knows what it’s like to be put in a box. After going viral at age 13 with her song “Friday,” the singer-turned-DJ-turned-pop powerhouse has spent years quietly reshaping her image. She’s long since moved past the punchline, proving that first impressions rarely tell the full story — which makes her new partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics all the more fitting.

In the brand’s newest campaign, The Many-Trick Pony, Black voices an animated horse who sets out to prove she’s more than a one-hit wonder. It’s a cheeky nod to internet culture, but also a fitting metaphor for e.l.f.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter — a multi-use product that, like Black, refuses to be defined by a single role. Used alone, layered, mixed, or as a highlighter, it’s built on versatility, a theme the star can deeply relate to.

“I used to be the kind of person who would spend every day getting ready for two hours,” she says, reflecting on her beauty evolution and letting go of perfection. “Now I just love the opportunity to get it done in 15 minutes.” Really, the star is all about stocking up her makeup bags with items that do a bit of it all.

Here, Black shares more about her partnership with e.l.f., her beauty icon, and her fave makeup products.

Tell me about your partnership with e.l.f. and what drew you to the campaign.

E.l.f. has been a brand that I've been a fan of for so long. I've been such a makeup and beauty girl ever since I was in high school. The [campaign’s] idea of tackling versatility in a fun and intelligent way that doesn't take itself too seriously is so up my alley.

What's your favorite way to incorporate the Halo Glow into your routine?

I use makeup in such different ways. When I’m performing, I’ll do a full face, so I’ll use the Halo Glow as a highlighter or a base under concealer and foundation. But day-to-day, I barely wear anything, so I’ll just pop it on and let myself have a glow. Sometimes I even put it under my eyes to brighten up a bit without needing concealer. That’s what I love about it — you can really take it up or down depending on what your makeup needs that day.

Besides the Halo Glow, what’s your most-used beauty product right now?

I love the e.l.f. [Glow Reviver] Lip Oils. I never leave the house without a juicy lip. But I’m also really into Aesop fragrances. I wear this one called Miraceti, which is very musky and clean — it’s intense at first but melts into my skin.

When it comes to your routine, do you focus more on your eyes, lips, or face?

It’s a tie between lips and face for me. I love anything that helps me feel like I have an easy, glowy complexion — like I didn’t just roll out of bed. Then with a really good lip liner and gloss combo, that’s kind of all I need.

Are you a lip liner girl?

Oh, absolutely. I always carry a little to-go bag with me, and I have, like, seven different lip products on me at all times — unfortunately, but truthfully.

What’s a beauty rule you break all the time?

Oh my god. I feel like when I do my makeup, I’m not doing anything right. Something I’ve really gotten into in my mid-to-late 20s is using my hands for everything. I blend my contour, concealer, lips, and eyes.

“I learn so much from people who do things differently from me.”

Do you have a go-to celebrity for beauty inspiration?

Honestly, Dolly Parton is huge for me right now. She’s a queen, a legend. The fact that no one’s ever seen her out of glam is so iconic. It says a lot about how she wants to be perceived — and as an artist, that’s everything. I’m also inspired by the shape-shifters, like Lady Gaga and Madonna. And I think everything Addison Rae is doing is beautiful and tasteful.

Are you anti any current beauty trends?

I’m not really anti anything — I learn so much from people who do things differently from me. But anti for myself? Anything uncomfortable. I don’t want to wear thick lashes that poke at my eyes. I’m all about durability and comfort.

You're going on tour with Katy Perry soon. What are you most excited about? And can we convince you two to sing “Friday” together?

We actually recently performed that at my LA show at El Rey, and it was so fun. She’s a goddess among all of us. I’d love to do it again — so if she’s down, I’m down.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.